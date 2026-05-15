Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release: Ranveer Singh Starrer Movie Digital Rights Sold For THIS Whopping Amount

Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release Date: India's OTT market is getting bigger than ever, with streaming giants spending massive amounts on blockbuster films. Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 is the latest film to enter the high-value digital rights race

Dhurandhar 2 has reportedly secured a huge ₹150 crore digital rights deal with JioHotstar, making it one of the biggest OTT acquisitions in recent years. The first installment had earlier sold its streaming rights to Netflix for ₹85 crore, but the sequel has nearly doubled that figure due to rising anticipation and the growing demand for large-scale theatrical entertainers.

The film is also making headlines because of its unusual streaming strategy. While JioHotstar will exclusively stream the movie in India, Netflix will reportedly handle international streaming rights. Fans are especially excited because the OTT version is expected to feature an extended and uncensored cut that will be longer than the theatrical release.

Kalki 2898 AD currently leads the list of India's biggest OTT deals. The Hindi version of the film was reportedly acquired by Netflix for ₹175 crore, while South Indian language rights were picked up by Amazon Prime Video for around ₹200 crore. The film's pan-India appeal and futuristic storytelling significantly boosted its valuation.

RRR also created history with its combined digital and satellite rights reportedly sold for nearly ₹325 crore to the Zee group. The blockbuster global success of the film helped it become one of the most valuable Indian movie deals in the OTT space.

Meanwhile, KGF: Chapter 2 starring Yash reportedly fetched around ₹320 crore from Amazon Prime Video after its phenomenal theatrical performance.

The list of high-value OTT acquisitions continues to grow with films like Pushpa 2: The Rule reportedly selling digital rights for nearly ₹275 crore. Similarly, Adipurush secured around ₹200 crore, while Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire reportedly earned ₹160 crore through OTT rights.

Other major titles such as Devara: Part 1 have also contributed to the ongoing OTT boom. With streaming platforms aggressively competing for premium theatrical releases, industry experts believe digital rights are now becoming as important as box office collections for big-budget Indian films.

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