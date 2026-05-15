Washing Machine Cleaning: Is It Grimy? Easy Tricks To Make It Shine!

Even the machine that washes our clothes needs a good cleaning! Over time, your washing machine can start to smell bad, which means your clothes won't come out fresh. Don't worry, we have some simple tips to get your machine sparkling clean easily!

Just take half a lemon, put some toothpaste on it, and give the inside of your washing machine a good scrub. After that, run an empty cycle with just water. Your machine's drum will not only shine but will also have a fresh, lemony scent.Pour two capfuls of mouthwash into the detergent dispenser. Next, run the machine on a 'Quick Wash' mode. This simple step will destroy all the hidden bacteria and fungus that you can't even see.

Front-load machines often get a lot of dirt stuck in their rubber gaskets. To clean this, just dip a cotton cloth in some Apple Cider Vinegar and wipe the rubber area. You'll see the black stains disappear instantly.

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Take out the detergent powder box separately. Mix some baking soda in hot water and let the box soak for about 10 minutes. Then, use an old toothbrush to scrub away the hardened soap bits. It will look as good as new!

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Lint from clothes and even coins can get collected in the filter at the bottom of the machine. Make it a habit to open this filter once a month and clear out the junk. This will help your machine last longer.

**An easy way to stop bad smells** After you're done with the laundry, don't shut the machine's door right away. If you leave it open for at least half an hour, the moisture inside will dry up, completely stopping any fungus from growing.