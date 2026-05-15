Supplemental Notice Regarding First Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call Dial-In Arrangements
|United States:
|+1-855-883-1031
|Mainland, China:
|400-1209-216
|Hong Kong, China:
|800-930-639
|International:
|+61-7-3107-6325
|Replay PIN (Chinese line):
|10054239
|Replay PIN (English simultaneous interpretation line):
|10054238
Except the updates as disclosed above, all other information contained in the Press Release remains unchanged. This notice is supplemental to and should be read in conjunction with the Press Release.
About KE Holdings Inc.
KE Holdings Inc. is a leading integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services. The Company is a pioneer in building infrastructure and standards to reinvent how service providers and customers efficiently navigate and complete housing transactions and services in China, ranging from existing and new home sales, home rentals, to home renovation and furnishing, and other services. The Company owns and operates Lianjia, China's leading real estate brokerage brand and an integral part of its Beike platform. With more than 24 years of operating experience through Lianjia since its inception in 2001, the Company believes the success and proven track record of Lianjia pave the way for it to build its infrastructure and standards and drive the rapid and sustainable growth of Beike.
For more information, please visit: .
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
In China:
KE Holdings Inc.
Investor Relations
Siting Li
E-mail: ...
Piacente Financial Communications
Jenny Cai
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
E-mail: ...
In the United States:
Piacente Financial Communications
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: ...
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