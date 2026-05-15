Anusuya Bharadwaj's Character In Virat Karrna's Pan Indian Film 'Nagabandham' Revealed!

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, May 15 (IANS) The makers of director Abhishek Nama's much-awaited mythological action drama 'Nagabandham', featuring actor Virat Karrna in the lead, have now revealed that actress Anusuya Bharadwaj plays a character called Leelavathi in the film.

Taking to its social media timelines to share Anusuya Bharadwaj's look in the film on the occasion of her birthday on Friday, the production house Nik Studios wrote,

"A fierce woman led by echoes not her own. Happy Birthday to our 'Leelavathi' aka @anusuyakhasba. #NAGABANDHAM In Cinemas Worldwide On July 3rd. #AbhishekNama #KishoreAnnapureddy @Nishithareddy85 @nikstudiosindia @AbhishekPicture @ViratKarrna @NabhaNatesh."

For the unaware, Iswarya Menon and Nabha Natesh play the female leads in the film, which is slated to hit screens worldwide on July 3 this year.

Sources close to the unit of the film, which has triggered huge interest among fans and film buffs, have pointed out that the film is a dream project of director Abhishek Nama.

The movie features an impressive ensemble cast that includes Jagapathi Babu, Jayaprakash, Murali Sharma, and B.S. Avinash in supporting roles.

The movie explores the hidden secrets of India's ancient Vishnu temples, specifically focusing on the sacred practice of Nagabandham. Inspired by recent treasure discoveries at temples like Padmanabhaswamy and Puri Jagannath, the story dives into the captivating mythology surrounding these divine locations and the enigmatic rituals designed to safeguard them. The film brings these age-old mysteries to life with a fresh, modern narrative.

Cinematography for the film is by Soundar Rajan S, while Abhe and Junaid Kumar have provided the music. The film's dialogues have been written by Kalyan Chakravarthy, with Santosh Kamireddy handling the editing. Ashok Kumar has contributed as the art director of the film.

'Nagabandham' is to be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. The film, which is fast taking shape as an epic adventure, has the tagline "The Secret Treasure."