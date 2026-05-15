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Merz Steers Youth Away from US, Saying Germany Has Better Opportunities
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz issued a striking warning to young people on Friday, cautioning them against pursuing education or careers in the United States and making the case that Germany remains a far superior destination for long-term professional growth.
"Today, I would not recommend that my children go to the US to receive their education and work there," Merz said at a German Catholic gathering in Wurzburg. "A different social climate has developed there. And today, even the best-educated people in the US have great difficulty finding a job."
The conservative chancellor directed his remarks squarely at the younger attendees, insisting that Germany's social market economy continues to deliver robust prospects — even as global conflicts and international trade tensions weigh on economic conditions. He pointed specifically to worker participation rights and citizens' ability to influence decision-making at every level of society as defining strengths that set Germany apart.
Merz closed with a rallying call for optimism, urging the next generation not to be paralyzed by uncertainty.
"I want to encourage all of us to stay optimistic that, despite many challenges, we can make it happen. I keep trying to do that, including by explaining things," Merz said. "It is my firm conviction that there are few countries in the world that offer such tremendous opportunities, especially for young people, as Germany does," he added.
The remarks represent one of the most direct public critiques of the American social and economic climate yet delivered by the German leader, underscoring a widening transatlantic rift that extends well beyond trade and defense.
"Today, I would not recommend that my children go to the US to receive their education and work there," Merz said at a German Catholic gathering in Wurzburg. "A different social climate has developed there. And today, even the best-educated people in the US have great difficulty finding a job."
The conservative chancellor directed his remarks squarely at the younger attendees, insisting that Germany's social market economy continues to deliver robust prospects — even as global conflicts and international trade tensions weigh on economic conditions. He pointed specifically to worker participation rights and citizens' ability to influence decision-making at every level of society as defining strengths that set Germany apart.
Merz closed with a rallying call for optimism, urging the next generation not to be paralyzed by uncertainty.
"I want to encourage all of us to stay optimistic that, despite many challenges, we can make it happen. I keep trying to do that, including by explaining things," Merz said. "It is my firm conviction that there are few countries in the world that offer such tremendous opportunities, especially for young people, as Germany does," he added.
The remarks represent one of the most direct public critiques of the American social and economic climate yet delivered by the German leader, underscoring a widening transatlantic rift that extends well beyond trade and defense.
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