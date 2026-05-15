Azerbaijan Stands At Forefront Of Regional Energy Transition - Official
She made the remark during the international conference“Shaping Human Capital for Sustainable and Resilient Urban Development" in Baku.
"We are implementing the goals of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Paris Agreement through ambitious investments in renewable energy and cross-border transmission corridors. Our country has adopted a transformative goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2035 compared to 1990 levels. This reflects Azerbaijan's firm commitment to sustainable development, climate resilience, and a low-carbon future,” she said.--
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