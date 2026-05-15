Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan Stands At Forefront Of Regional Energy Transition - Official

Azerbaijan Stands At Forefront Of Regional Energy Transition - Official


2026-05-15 09:05:28
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. Today, Azerbaijan is at the forefront of the regional energy transition, the Deputy Director of the State Agency for Renewable Energy under the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan, Rena Humbatova said, Trend reports.

She made the remark during the international conference“Shaping Human Capital for Sustainable and Resilient Urban Development" in Baku.

"We are implementing the goals of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Paris Agreement through ambitious investments in renewable energy and cross-border transmission corridors. Our country has adopted a transformative goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2035 compared to 1990 levels. This reflects Azerbaijan's firm commitment to sustainable development, climate resilience, and a low-carbon future,” she said.

--

MENAFN15052026000187011040ID1111121294



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search