Artificial Intelligence And Digitalization Becoming Key To OTS Integration - Secgen
According to him, OTS plays an important role in strengthening cooperation in the field of information and communication technologies, developing knowledge exchange, and promoting joint initiatives on digital infrastructure and innovations.
Omuraliev paid special attention to the "Digital Turkic World" initiative announced at the summit in Bishkek in 2024, as well as the Turkic ID project, which allows citizens of the participating countries to use national identity cards instead of passports when crossing borders. Today, the system already functions between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan, as well as in Uzbekistan.
"Further implementation of these initiatives will contribute to the formation of a more interconnected, mobile, and digital integrated space of the Turkic world," Omuraliev emphasized.--
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