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Artificial Intelligence And Digitalization Becoming Key To OTS Integration - Secgen

Artificial Intelligence And Digitalization Becoming Key To OTS Integration - Secgen


2026-05-15 09:05:28
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TURKISTAN, Kazakhstan, May 15. Artificial intelligence and digitalization are key drivers of economic growth, administrative efficiency, and global competitiveness, determining the future safety and prosperity of the region, the Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Kubanychbek Omuraliev, said at the informal summit of the OTS member countries, Trend 's special correspondent reports.

According to him, OTS plays an important role in strengthening cooperation in the field of information and communication technologies, developing knowledge exchange, and promoting joint initiatives on digital infrastructure and innovations.

Omuraliev paid special attention to the "Digital Turkic World" initiative announced at the summit in Bishkek in 2024, as well as the Turkic ID project, which allows citizens of the participating countries to use national identity cards instead of passports when crossing borders. Today, the system already functions between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan, as well as in Uzbekistan.

"Further implementation of these initiatives will contribute to the formation of a more interconnected, mobile, and digital integrated space of the Turkic world," Omuraliev emphasized.

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Trend News Agency

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