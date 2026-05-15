Command Alkon's Deliveries Wins Concrete Contractor Top Products Award

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Digital Delivery Workflows Simplify eTicketing, Improve Visibility, and Streamline Communication Across Heavy Building Materials Operations

DUBLIN, Ohio, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the global leader in software and platform technology for the heavy building materials industry, announces that Concrete Contractor, the nationally recognized digital brand serving concrete construction professionals, names Deliveries a 2026 Concrete Contractor Top Products award winner. Command Alkon's Deliveries is designed to modernize the driver experience, eliminate paper tickets, streamline billing, and simplify communication between materials producers, drivers, materials buyers, and Departments of Transportation (DOTs).

“As concrete contractors work through the challenges of the industry, tool and equipment manufacturers continue to aim at assisting contractors to work as efficiently and productively as possible,” says Jonathan Kozlowski, Editor-in-Chief of Concrete Contractor.“The recipients of this year's Concrete Contractor Top Products award represent this mentality with innovative ideas and practical solutions, challenging the way the job can be done.”

Operating independently in Command Cloud or in tandem with TrackIt, Digital Fleet, or any fleet management solution supporting a materials operation, Deliveries provides end-to-end visibility and control across delivery workflows. Deliveries accelerates electronic ticket sharing and billing by transforming traditional paper-based workflows into connected digital processes.

The solution offers multiple methods for sharing tickets through secure digital links, customer portals, and integrated data exchanges, improving real-time transparency and compliance for customers and DOT partners. For DOT projects, Deliveries supports eTicketing workflows with full traceability of material movement and acceptance, helping contractors and agencies comply with digital record-keeping mandates while reducing administrative burdens.

Deliveries is complemented by Customer Portal in Command Cloud, which gives customers real-time visibility into deliveries and access to key documentation. Through the portal, users can view, download, and export ticket information, including delivery times, materials, quantities, eSignatures, and eWaivers.

Deliveries also supports the documentation of critical delivery details such as water added, extra charges, returned concrete quantities, and material adjustments directly within the digital workflow. By replacing paper tickets with digital records, operations can reduce billing delays, transcription errors, lost documentation, and disputes while improving accountability, invoicing accuracy, and returned material management.

“We're honored that Deliveries has been recognized with a Concrete Contractor Top Products Award,” said Kevin Marvin, Senior Product Owner for Deliveries at Command Alkon.“This recognition reflects our commitment to continuously innovating based on customer feedback and the evolving needs of the industry. Deliveries was designed to create simpler, more connected workflows that improve visibility, strengthen collaboration, and help producers operate more efficiently.”

The 2026 Concrete Contractor Top Products Award represents the concrete industry's best products gaining interest from concrete contractors and general contractors who self-perform concrete alike. The awarded products, exhibiting innovation and utility, were chosen based on submitted nominations and their potential impact on the concrete industry by the Concrete Contractor editorial team. Go to to view the full list of winners.

About Command Alkon

Command Alkon is the global leader in software, and platform technology for the heavy building materials industry. Through Command Cloud, the company connects raw materials, production, dispatch, logistics, and financials in a single platform purpose-built for ready mix, asphalt, and aggregate producers. With 50 years of industry expertise and a presence in more than 80 countries, Command Alkon powers mission-critical operations for thousands of producers worldwide, delivering real-time visibility, operational precision, and data-driven insights across the entire materials value chain.

About Concrete Contractor

Concrete Contractor delivers original content to help contractors build their projects and run their businesses more efficiently and profitably. We are the number one source for new product information and best practices in flatwork/slabs, foundations and walls, decorative concrete, polished concrete and technical information. Concrete Contractor reaches contractors engaged in residential and commercial concrete construction, general contractors that self-perform concrete, and other concrete contractors, including decorative and polished concrete contractors, government (city, county, DOT, FAA) and others allied to the field.

About IRONMARKETS

IRONMARKETS, formerly known as AC Business Media, is a leading business-to-business media and buyer engagement platform with a portfolio of renowned brands in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain markets. IRONMARKETS delivers relevant, cutting-edge content to its audiences through its industry-leading digital properties, trade shows, conferences, videos, magazines, webinars, and newsletters. It also provides advertisers the analytics, data, and ability to reach their target audience. Learn more at .

Karli Langner

Command Alkon

(205) 879-3282 x 3968

...