Former $85M NFM Lending Loan Officer Kelsey Marquardt Jumps To Rate After Brief Stint At Universal Lending

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Scottsdale-based originator brings multi-state reach, real estate expertise, and strong referral partner reputation to Rate's growing platform

CHICAGO, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rate, a leading fintech company, today announced that Kelsey Marquardt, a Scottsdale-based loan originator with more than $85 million in production, has joined the company after a brief three-month stint at Universal Lending. Marquardt, who previously built a strong production track record at NFM Lending, joins Rate as the company continues to attract high-performing loan officers looking for a stronger platform, broader product depth, competitive pricing, and technology built to help them grow.

Licensed in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Oregon, Texas, and Washington, Marquardt brings a rare dual perspective to the mortgage process. An Arizona native and graduate of Arizona State University, she began her career as a real estate agent before transitioning into lending, giving her firsthand insight into the full homebuying transaction, not just the financing. That background has helped her become a trusted partner for borrowers and real estate professionals who need clear communication, practical problem-solving, and speed from pre-approval to close.

“We're very pleased to welcome Kelsey to Rate. She has built a strong reputation in Scottsdale through her consistent commitment to clients and partners,” said Todd Heaton, Divisional Manager at Rate.“Combined with Rate's depth of products and a process designed to create a smoother experience, this is a strong fit for everyone involved.”

Marquardt's move further demonstrates Rate's growing momentum among experienced originators seeking the tools, products, and support to compete in any market. In an industry where loan officers are being asked to do more with less, Rate continues to invest in technology, pricing, and operational infrastructure designed to reduce friction and help originators spend more time with borrowers and referral partners.

“I'm proud to join Rate. The combination of loan programs, competitive pricing, and tools that simplify the process for clients and partners truly sets the company apart,” said Marquardt.“I'm looking forward to building on the momentum I've created and continuing to grow my business with the support and platform Rate provides.”

As she joins Rate, Marquardt will continue serving homebuyers, homeowners, and real estate partners across Scottsdale and her broader multi-state footprint.

About Rate

Rate believes true wellness is when your financial, physical and mental health are in harmony. Our mission is to inspire people to live longer, happier and more fulfilling lives. We've already helped more than 2 million Americans get into their homes. Now we're helping them thrive inside their homes-and everywhere else in their lives. To further our mission, Rate is building the world's largest wellness community to give people the tools, resources and support to build a life they truly love. Learn more at rate and download the Rate App today.

Recognition: Chicago Agent Magazine's Lender of the Year (seven consecutive years); NerdWallet's Best Mortgage Lender for First-Time Homebuyers (2025) and multiple Best Mortgage Lender recognitions; Fortune's Best Mortgage Lenders (2025); Forbes' Best Mortgage Lenders (2025); Motley Fool's Best Mortgage Lenders (2025); and Motley Fool / MarketWatch's Most Recommended Mortgage Lender in America (2024).

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Disclaimer: Guaranteed Rate, Inc.; NMLS #2611; 3940 N Ravenswood, Chicago, IL 60613; 866-934-7283. For licensing information, visit Equal Housing Lender. Conditions may apply. Applicant subject to credit and underwriting approval. Not all applicants will be approved for financing. Receipt of application does not represent an approval for financing or interest rate guarantee. Refinancing your mortgage may increase costs over the term of your loan. Restrictions may apply.

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