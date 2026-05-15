The Food Waste Smart Scales Market Is Projected To Reach $2.01 Billion With A 13% CAGR By 2030

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "The food waste smart scales market is gaining significant traction as concerns over food loss and sustainability become more prominent worldwide. With technological advancements and increasing environmental awareness, this sector is set to experience strong growth in the coming years. Let's explore the market's size, key drivers, regional dominance, and future outlook in detail.

Projected Expansion and Market Size of Food Waste Smart Scales

The food waste smart scales market has witnessed rapid growth recently and is expected to continue on this upward path. It is predicted to rise from $1.1 billion in 2025 to $1.24 billion in 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%. This surge in the past years is largely driven by heightened global awareness about reducing food waste, increased sustainability efforts within the hospitality industry, advances in digital weighing solutions, mounting cost pressures in food service operations, and the enforcement of regulations aimed at minimizing food waste.

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Outlook for Future Growth and Market Trends

Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to expand even faster, reaching $2.02 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 13.0%. Factors fueling this growth include the broader adoption of smart kitchen technologies, rising investments in sustainable supply chain practices, growing reliance on cloud-based analytical platforms, the expansion of connected commercial kitchen infrastructure, and the increased use of AI-powered waste forecasting tools. Key trends expected to shape the market involve real-time food waste monitoring, seamless integration with inventory management systems, heightened demand for data-driven waste reduction strategies, growth in analytics platforms tailored for smart kitchens, and a strong focus on cost savings through efficient waste tracking.

Understanding Food Waste Smart Scales and Their Functionality

Food waste smart scales are sophisticated digital devices equipped with sensors and connectivity capabilities designed to measure the weight of discarded food. These tools help track and analyze food waste by delivering real-time data and actionable insights related to consumption and disposal patterns. They are widely used by households, restaurants, and commercial businesses to optimize inventory management, enhance sustainability efforts, and reduce operational costs by enabling more informed decision-making.

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The Role of Healthcare Digital Transformation in Market Growth

One of the key factors driving the food waste smart scales market is the ongoing digital transformation within healthcare. This shift involves adopting digital technologies to enhance patient care, streamline healthcare operations, and facilitate data-driven decision-making. Increasing demand for remote patient monitoring and virtual healthcare services is accelerating this transformation. Digital healthcare initiatives support nutrition tracking that can help consumers control portions, achieve health objectives, and minimize food waste. For example, in March 2024, the UK Department of Health and Social Care reported that NHS trusts were expected to have electronic health records implemented in 90% of cases by the end of 2023, increasing to 95% by March 2025. Such developments indicate how healthcare digitization is reinforcing demand for food waste smart scales.

Regions Leading the Food Waste Smart Scales Market

In terms of regional presence, North America held the largest share of the food waste smart scales market in 2025. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market over the forecast period. The market analysis includes other key areas such as South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

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