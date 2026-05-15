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Rashid Bin Hamdan Al Maktoum Honours 71 Winners Of Hamdan Foundation's Local, Regional And International Educational Awards
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Coinciding with the Year of the Family:
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Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan honours the families of Emirati Distinguished Student Award winners, reaffirming the family's role in nurturing excellence and raising creative generations
Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan:“Thank you to every family that recognises its role and makes a difference in raising outstanding children”.
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