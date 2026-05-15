Rashid Bin Hamdan Al Maktoum Honours 71 Winners Of Hamdan Foundation's Local, Regional And International Educational Awards

Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan honours the families of Emirati Distinguished Student Award winners, reaffirming the family's role in nurturing excellence and raising creative generations Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan:“Thank you to every family that recognises its role and makes a difference in raising outstanding children”.

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Coinciding with the Year of the Family:

Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai, United Arab Emirates,May 2026: Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Supreme President of Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, honoured 71 winners on Thursday, 14 May, during a ceremony held at Rashid Hall at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The winners were recognised across the Foundation's local and Gulf-level educational awards, the International Applied Research Award in Gifted Education, the International School Initiatives Award in Gifted Education, the Hamdan–ALECSO Award for Distinguished Educational Research, and the Hamdan–ALECSO Award for Digital Innovations in Education.

The ceremony was attended by a number of senior officials in the UAE, representatives of international, regional and local organisations, ministries and institutions, as well as students and their parents.

This year's winners included one recipient of the International Applied Research Award in Gifted Education, one recipient of the International School Initiatives Award in Gifted Education, three winners of the Hamdan–ALECSO Award for Distinguished Educational Research, and three winners of the Hamdan–ALECSO Award for Digital Innovations in Education in its inaugural cycle, in addition to 63 winners across the educational awards at the local and Gulf levels.

Speaking at the honouring ceremony, Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Supreme President of Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, said:“Today, we return with a renewed celebration of educational excellence, an annual occasion through which we honour achievement, creativity, and distinction in the fields of education and knowledge. We are recognising 71 winners of the Foundation's educational awards, including one winner of the International Applied Research Award in Gifted Education, one winner of the International School Initiatives Award in Gifted Education, three winners of the Hamdan–ALECSO Award for Distinguished Educational Research, three winners of the Hamdan–ALECSO Award for Digital Innovations in Education in its inaugural cycle, and 63 winners of the educational awards at the local and Gulf levels. They represent an exceptional group of innovators whose dedication to educational performance has earned them this distinction and recognition”.

Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan added:“At Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, we firmly believe that encouraging creative practices is an integral part of our approach to advancing educational excellence and contributing to a better quality of life amid today's intellectual and educational challenges. These awards, complemented by training and empowerment programmes in quality, giftedness, and innovation, reflect our commitment to supporting promising talents who represent the future and progress of our societies. We are confident that the creativity and excellence we celebrate today are the result of family and institutional commitment, informed care, and integrated collaboration within societies where people receive exceptional attention under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, may God protect him; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him; and Their Highnesses the Rulers of the Emirates. The designation of 2026 as the Year of the Family truly reflects the priority placed on supporting the family as the first nurturing environment for excellence and distinction. On this occasion, we at the Foundation remain committed to further promoting a culture of excellence within families and instilling authentic values in future generations.”

Sheikh Rashid said:“In harmony with the Year of the Family, I am pleased to announce an initiative to honour the families of Emirati students who have won the Distinguished Student Award, in recognition of their essential role in raising a distinguished and creative generation that contributes effectively to the service of the nation and society. We say: Thank you to every conscious family that makes a difference in raising outstanding children.”

Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan extended his sincere congratulations to all winners on their well-deserved achievements, expressing his hope that this honour would mark the beginning of a journey rich in renewed and sustained creativity. He also conveyed his appreciation to the Foundation's Board of Trustees, executive management, judging committees, and all those who contributed to the success of last year's educational awards cycle and the organisation of the ceremony, as well as to all education professionals, partners, and supporters.

Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan concluded his remarks by saying:“We thank you and value your presence. Together, we carry the message of excellence, the nobility of values, and the creativity of minds; and together, we contribute to shaping the generations of the future.”

For his part, H.E. Dr. Mohammed Al-Moqbel, Director General of the Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States, delivered a speech in which he said:“It is a pleasure to gather at this blessed occasion to celebrate excellence and creativity in education, and to honour an exceptional group of schools, teachers, and students who have made knowledge a mission and diligence a path to success, earning this recognition with merit and distinction. We meet today at this distinguished educational gathering, organised by Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, to celebrate pioneers of excellence and innovation. This leading institution has contributed to embedding a culture of quality and excellence, supporting innovators, and nurturing educational talent, until it became a shining Gulf beacon in the service and advancement of education. Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation represents a bright milestone in the journey of Gulf education, and the outcome of sustained efforts that reflect the generous support and continued care afforded to education across the GCC states by Their Majesties, Highnesses and Excellencies, may God protect them, in recognition of the importance of investing in people and building future generations”.

H.E. Dr. Al-Moqbel added:“The constructive partnership between the Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States and Hamdan Bin Rashid Foundation stands as an honourable model of cooperation aimed at advancing education and enhancing the quality of its outcomes. This partnership has yielded distinctive initiatives and programmes, most notably the Distinguished Educator Award, which contributes to supporting talent and encouraging creativity and excellence in the educational field. As we reap the fruits of this inspiring journey today, loyalty calls upon us to remember, with deep appreciation and gratitude, the one who laid its first foundations and, through his wise vision, shaped its enduring path: the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, may God have mercy on him. He established the pillars of these blessed initiatives and instilled the values of giving and excellence. May God reward him abundantly and place his contributions among his good deeds”.

For his part, H.E. Humaid Al Qatami, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, expressed the Foundation's pride in continuing its approach of honouring achievers and distinguished contributors in the education sector, affirming that this recognition embodies the Foundation's mission to support quality, innovation, and the advancement of educational practices.

H.E. Al Qatami said:“This ceremony marks a renewed milestone in the journey of Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, which continues to uphold a distinguished legacy established by the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, may God rest his soul, who firmly believed that investing in people and knowledge is the true foundation for shaping the future. Today, we celebrate inspiring models of educators, students, and institutions that have delivered meaningful contributions and helped foster more innovative learning environments capable of keeping pace with development priorities”.

H.E. Al Qatami added:“Since their inception, the Foundation's awards have succeeded in building a leading platform for identifying excellence and stimulating creative potential, not only in the UAE, but also at the regional and international levels. The diversity and breadth of participation reflect the Foundation's prestigious standing and the growing confidence in its role in supporting educational excellence, advancing performance, and encouraging initiatives that create meaningful impact within education communities”.

H.E. Humaid Al Qatami continued:“We extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan Al Maktoum for his continued support of the Foundation's journey. We also value the efforts of our partners from educational entities, supporting institutions, and the media, whose collaboration represents a fundamental pillar in strengthening the presence of these awards and sustaining their impact. What we achieve today is the result of a shared commitment to building generations capable of creativity and well equipped to contribute effectively to a future founded on knowledge and innovation”.