Brazil PF Hits Ex-Rio Governor In $9.4B Fuel-Fraud Raid

- The targets: Brazil's Federal Police (PF) executed search-and-seizure warrants on May 15 against former Rio de Janeiro governor Cláudio Castro and Ricardo Magro, owner of the Refit fuel-distribution group and the former Refinaria de Manguinhos.

- The scale: Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes ordered the freezing of approximately 52 billion reals ($9.4 billion) in Refit-group assets and the suspension of the group's commercial activity.

- The warrants: Seventeen search-and-seizure warrants and seven removals from public office across Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, and the federal district. Magro, resident in Miami since 2016, was added to Interpol's red notice list.

- The legal frame: Operation Sem Refino (No Refining) was authorized inside the ADPF das Favelas case, an existing supreme court inquiry into organized crime and public officials in Rio. Refit tax debts exceed 26 billion reals.

- The judicial layer: Among the targets is Rio appeals-court judge Guaraci de Campos Vianna, suspected of issuing rulings that benefited Refit in billion-real tax disputes.

A former Rio governor woken at dawn by federal agents. An appeals-court judge searched at home. A fuel-distribution empire frozen with a single Supreme Court order. Operation Sem Refino is the largest single-day strike on Brazil's grey fuel market, and its political fallout is just beginning.

PF agents arrived at Castro's residence in the Barra da Tijuca condominium complex on the morning of May 15, executing one of seventeen search-and-seizure warrants signed by Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes. Castro left the governorship in early April to run for a Senate seat in the October elections, despite a TSE ruling that declared him ineligible for abuse of power in the 2022 campaign. The Rio Times, the Latin American financial news outlet, reports that Operation Sem Refino was authorized inside the ADPF das Favelas case, the Supreme Court inquiry into criminal organizations and public officials operating in Rio de Janeiro.

In parallel, Ricardo Magro, the Refit owner, was hit with a preventive arrest warrant. Resident in Miami since 2016, Magro was added to Interpol's red notice list. PF described the investigation as targeting a fuel-sector conglomerate suspected of using corporate and financial structures for asset concealment, money laundering, and offshore evasion. The operation also targeted Rio appeals-court judge Guaraci de Campos Vianna of the 6th civil-law chamber, suspected of issuing rulings that benefited Refit in tax disputes worth billions.

A 51-year-old lawyer with a tax-law specialization, Magro acquired control of the Manguinhos refinery in 2008 and rebranded it Refit. The group's combined ICMS state-tax liabilities make it one of Brazil's largest indebted taxpayers in the fuel sector, with disputes ongoing in both São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro state revenue authorities. The Receita Federal previously labelled the group the country's largest delinquent taxpayer, with debts over 26 billion reals ($4.7 billion). Magro previously provided legal services to figures including former lower-house speaker Eduardo Cunha.

Magro has consistently framed the cases against him as institutional persecution led by industry incumbents. His name also surfaced in the November 2025 Operação Carbono Oculto investigation into the Primeiro Comando da Capital (PCC) infiltration of the fuel market, though Refit was not directly targeted in that probe. Refit's combination of refining capacity, distribution licences, and aggressive tax-litigation posture has made it a recurring focus of Brazilian fuel-market enforcement for the past decade.

Castro's name entered the investigation through a 2023 state-level tax incentive granted to Refit during his governorship, which allowed the company to expand its diesel distribution in Rio de Janeiro. The November 2025 Operação Poço de Lobato by the Receita Federal had already identified a sophisticated scheme of profit concealment through internal group companies, investment funds, and offshore vehicles. Castro stepped down on April 3 to launch his Senate bid, even after the TSE declared him ineligible. The Supreme Court is still adjudicating how his replacement should be chosen for the interim mandate until the October elections.

Rio is currently under the interim leadership of Justice Tribunal president Ricardo Couto de Castro. The Supreme Court vote stands at 4-1 in favour of an indirect election by the state legislative assembly, but the ruling was suspended in April by Justice Flávio Dino's request for further review. Whichever scenario prevails, the new operation against Castro's residence in mid-Senate campaign will reshape the political dynamics of the 2026 race in Rio.