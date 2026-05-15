Brazil PF Hits Ex-Rio Governor In $9.4B Fuel-Fraud Raid

(MENAFN- The Rio Times)
Key Facts
- The targets: Brazil's Federal Police (PF) executed search-and-seizure warrants on May 15 against former Rio de Janeiro governor Cláudio Castro and Ricardo Magro, owner of the Refit fuel-distribution group and the former Refinaria de Manguinhos.
- The scale: Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes ordered the freezing of approximately 52 billion reals ($9.4 billion) in Refit-group assets and the suspension of the group's commercial activity.
- The warrants: Seventeen search-and-seizure warrants and seven removals from public office across Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, and the federal district. Magro, resident in Miami since 2016, was added to Interpol's red notice list.
- The legal frame: Operation Sem Refino (No Refining) was authorized inside the ADPF das Favelas case, an existing supreme court inquiry into organized crime and public officials in Rio. Refit tax debts exceed 26 billion reals.
- The judicial layer: Among the targets is Rio appeals-court judge Guaraci de Campos Vianna, suspected of issuing rulings that benefited Refit in billion-real tax disputes.
A former Rio governor woken at dawn by federal agents. An appeals-court judge searched at home. A fuel-distribution empire frozen with a single Supreme Court order. Operation Sem Refino is the largest single-day strike on Brazil's grey fuel market, and its political fallout is just beginning.
What happened on May 15?
PF agents arrived at Castro's residence in the Barra da Tijuca condominium complex on the morning of May 15, executing one of seventeen search-and-seizure warrants signed by Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes. Castro left the governorship in early April to run for a Senate seat in the October elections, despite a TSE ruling that declared him ineligible for abuse of power in the 2022 campaign. The Rio Times, the Latin American financial news outlet, reports that Operation Sem Refino was authorized inside the ADPF das Favelas case, the Supreme Court inquiry into criminal organizations and public officials operating in Rio de Janeiro.
In parallel, Ricardo Magro, the Refit owner, was hit with a preventive arrest warrant. Resident in Miami since 2016, Magro was added to Interpol's red notice list. PF described the investigation as targeting a fuel-sector conglomerate suspected of using corporate and financial structures for asset concealment, money laundering, and offshore evasion. The operation also targeted Rio appeals-court judge Guaraci de Campos Vianna of the 6th civil-law chamber, suspected of issuing rulings that benefited Refit in tax disputes worth billions.
Who is Ricardo Magro?
A 51-year-old lawyer with a tax-law specialization, Magro acquired control of the Manguinhos refinery in 2008 and rebranded it Refit. The group's combined ICMS state-tax liabilities make it one of Brazil's largest indebted taxpayers in the fuel sector, with disputes ongoing in both São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro state revenue authorities. The Receita Federal previously labelled the group the country's largest delinquent taxpayer, with debts over 26 billion reals ($4.7 billion). Magro previously provided legal services to figures including former lower-house speaker Eduardo Cunha.
Magro has consistently framed the cases against him as institutional persecution led by industry incumbents. His name also surfaced in the November 2025 Operação Carbono Oculto investigation into the Primeiro Comando da Capital (PCC) infiltration of the fuel market, though Refit was not directly targeted in that probe. Refit's combination of refining capacity, distribution licences, and aggressive tax-litigation posture has made it a recurring focus of Brazilian fuel-market enforcement for the past decade.
Why is Castro a target?
Castro's name entered the investigation through a 2023 state-level tax incentive granted to Refit during his governorship, which allowed the company to expand its diesel distribution in Rio de Janeiro. The November 2025 Operação Poço de Lobato by the Receita Federal had already identified a sophisticated scheme of profit concealment through internal group companies, investment funds, and offshore vehicles. Castro stepped down on April 3 to launch his Senate bid, even after the TSE declared him ineligible. The Supreme Court is still adjudicating how his replacement should be chosen for the interim mandate until the October elections.
Rio is currently under the interim leadership of Justice Tribunal president Ricardo Couto de Castro. The Supreme Court vote stands at 4-1 in favour of an indirect election by the state legislative assembly, but the ruling was suspended in April by Justice Flávio Dino's request for further review. Whichever scenario prevails, the new operation against Castro's residence in mid-Senate campaign will reshape the political dynamics of the 2026 race in Rio.
Operação Sem Refino by the numbers
|Indicator
|Reading
| Assets frozen
| 52 billion reals ($9.4 billion)
| Refit tax-debt estimate
| Above 26 billion reals ($4.7 billion)
| Search-and-seizure warrants
| 17
| Removal from public-office orders
| 7
| States covered
| Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, federal district
| Authorising court
| Supreme Court, Justice Alexandre de Moraes
The combined assets frozen on a single day exceed Refit's reported tax debt by roughly 2x, the standard Brazilian precaution against asset dilution during litigation. The judicial-officer dimension is the most novel element: targeting an appeals-court judge inside an ADPF das Favelas warrant signals the Supreme Court's willingness to treat institutional capture as an organized-crime question.
What should investors and analysts watch next?
Refit operations. Refit's commercial activity has been suspended. With the group accounting for a measurable share of Rio diesel distribution, supply effects may emerge within days.
Senate race in Rio. Castro's Senate bid was already legally contested. The PF raid materially raises the bar for his candidacy and reshapes the right-wing field in Rio.
Indirect election ruling. The Supreme Court vote on how Rio's interim governor will be chosen, suspended in April, will resume against this new backdrop.
U.S. extradition path. Magro's Interpol red notice activates the procedural channel toward extradition. Treaty interpretation and U.S. response will shape the timeline.
Other fuel-sector incumbents. The ADPF das Favelas framework gives the Supreme Court latitude to expand. Listed peers exposed to Rio distribution should be monitored for follow-on operations.
Frequently Asked Questions
Is Castro still in office?
No. He resigned on April 3 to run for a Senate seat. Rio is currently led on an interim basis by the state Justice Tribunal president, Ricardo Couto de Castro, while the Supreme Court decides whether the replacement governor will be elected directly or by the state legislature.
Why is the ADPF das Favelas the legal basis?
The case investigates organized-crime structures and their links to public agents in Rio de Janeiro. Using that frame allows Justice Moraes to consolidate fuel-sector fraud allegations with broader organized-crime concerns, including reported PCC infiltration of the sector.
What are the defence positions?
As of publication, defence statements from Castro, Magro, judge Vianna, and the Refit group had not been released. Magro has historically framed cases against him as institutional persecution by industry incumbents.
How does this affect the fuel market?
Refit's commercial activity is suspended. Listed peers including Petrobras, Vibra, and Raízen could see secondary effects on diesel distribution in Rio if supply disruption persists. The PF reading of the case as connected to PCC infiltration adds a longer-term governance angle.
Connected Coverage
This operation extends two of our running clusters. Brazil's fuel-sector enforcement timeline sits in our fuel-fraud enforcement readout, and the PCC infiltration storyline in our Carbono Oculto analysis. On the political side, our Castro resignation note framed the move to the Senate race. The broader Supreme Court enforcement context is in our Moraes-led operations tracker.
Reported by The Rio Times - Latin American financial news. Filed May 15, 2026.
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