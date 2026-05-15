CBSE Class 12 Student Claims Father Smashed Laptop, Forced Him To Sleep On Floor Over 57% Score

A disturbing post shared by a student on Reddit has reignited conversations around toxic academic pressure and harsh parental expectations in India after he claimed his father violently reacted to his CBSE Class 12 results by smashing his laptop and forcing him to sleep on the floor.

The student posted on Reddit's r/CBSE forum with the title,“I know I am late here, but this is what my father did after 12th results were out.” Alongside the post was an image showing what appeared to be a completely destroyed laptop, shattered into pieces and scattered across the floor.

The shocking photograph showed the device ripped apart, with its cracked screen, detached keyboard fragments, and damaged internal components lying strewn around, indicating it had been smashed with brutal force.

According to the student, the incident unfolded after the announcement of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 board examination results.

“And if that wasn't enough, he took away my room and bed from me, and makes me sleep on the floor now. I am facing verbal, physical, mental and emotional abuse since the results are out,” the post read.

The student further revealed that he had scored 57.4 per cent and received an Essential Repeat classification, which means he would need to reappear for certain subjects.

Ik I am late here, but this is what my father did after 12th results were out u/Beneficial-Taste-145 in CBSE

The post quickly gained traction online, triggering widespread concern about the student's safety and mental health.

The viral post surfaced shortly after CBSE announced Class 10 and Class 12 board results earlier this month.