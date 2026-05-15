Propanc Biopharma Provides Corporate Update And Reports Third Quarter 2025/26 Results
|PROPANC BIOPHARMA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
| March 31, 2026
| June 30, 2025
| (Unaudited)
|ASSETS
| CURRENT ASSETS:
|Cash
|$
|443,702
|$
|12,088
|GST tax receivable
|11,057
|5,302
|Prepaid expenses - current portion
|7,733,625
|8,334,046
|Other current assets
|35,104
|1,380
|TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
|8,223,488
|8,352,816
|Deferred offering costs
|-
|291,773
|Prepaid expenses - long-term portion
|6,057,422
|10,925,835
|Security deposit - related party
|2,065
|1,971
|Operating lease right-of-use assets, net - related party
|46,584
|59,413
|Property and equipment, net
|4,221
|-
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|14,333,780
|$
|19,631,808
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
| CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Accounts payable
|$
|973,692
|$
|1,249,596
|Accrued expenses and other payables
|942,376
|1,486,550
|Accrued interest
|123,181
|190,795
|Loans payable
|-
|65,280
|Loans payable - related parties, net of discount
|465,282
|415,329
|Notes payable, net of discount
|-
|543,312
|Convertible notes, net of discounts and including put premiums
|55,000
|537,921
|Operating lease liability - related party, current portion
|23,324
|17,664
|Warrant liability
|104,313
|-
|Embedded conversion option liabilities
|50,273
|403,892
|Employee benefit liability
|738,187
|667,901
|TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
|3,475,628
|5,578,240
| NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Loan payable - long-term - related party, net of discount
|-
|105,627
|Operating lease liability - long-term portion - related party
|30,267
|41,749
|TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|30,267
|147,376
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|$
|3,505,895
|$
|5,725,616
|Temporary Equity – Convertible Preferred Stock Series C - $0.01 par value, $10,000 stated value, 9,900 shares designated and authorized, 100 (liquidation value of $1,000,000) and none issued and outstanding at March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2025, respectively
|$
|1,000,000
|$
|-
| Commitments and Contingencies (See Note 9)
| STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
| Preferred stock, 1,500,005 shares authorized, $0.01 par value:
|Series A preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 500,000 shares previously authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2025
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Series B preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 5 shares authorized; 1 share issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2025
|-
|-
|Common stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000,000,000 shares authorized; 21,859,281 and 11,611,782 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2025, respectively
|21,860
|11,612
|Common stock issuable (33,007,750 and 7,750 shares as of March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2025, respectively)
|33,008
|8
|Additional paid-in capital
|149,427,962
|138,243,652
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|1,234,766
|1,318,917
|Accumulated deficit
|(140,843,234
|)
|(125,621,520
|)
|Treasury stock ($0.001 share)
|(46,477
|)
|(46,477
|)
|TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|9,827,885
|13,906,192
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|14,333,780
|$
|19,631,808
|PROPANC BIOPHARMA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
|(Unaudited)
| For the three months
ended March 31,
| For the nine months
ended March 31,
| 2026
| 2025
| 2026
| 2025
| REVENUE
|Revenue
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
| OPERATING EXPENSES
|Administration expenses (including noncash compensation expense of $11,581,251 and $52,853,115 for the nine months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively, and $5,351,136 and $52,838,115 for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively.
|6,219,644
|53,068,147
|14,446,391
|53,442,499
|Occupancy expenses - related party
|10,917
|6,469
|32,306
|20,187
|Research and development
|169,660
|54,097
|249,822
|170,199
|TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES
|6,400,221
|53,128,713
|14,728,519
|53,632,885
|LOSS FROM OPERATIONS
|(6,400,221
|)
|(53,128,713
|)
|(14,728,519
|)
|(53,632,885
|)
| OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)
|Interest expense
|(38,270
|)
|(104,042
|)
|(402,874
|)
|(309,215
|)
|Interest income
|13
|1
|69
|2
|Derivative expense
|-
|(59,271
|)
|-
|(95,012
|)
|Change in fair value of derivative liabilities
|(18,146
|)
|47,119
|49,876
|113,487
|Change in fair value of warrant liability
|182,517
|-
|776,227
|-
|Other expense
|43,000
|-
|(11,000
|)
|-
|Settlement expense
|(90,000
|)
|-
|(90,000
|)
|-
|Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt, net
|(74,235
|)
|(809,954
|)
|135,943
|(840,032
|)
|Foreign currency transaction gain (loss)
|35,006
|(12,486
|)
|(19,190
|)
|(88,184
|)
|TOTAL OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET
|39,885
|(938,633
|)
|439,051
|(1,218,954
|)
|LOSS BEFORE TAXES
|(6,360,336
|)
|(54,067,346
|)
|(14,289,468
|)
|(54,851,839
|)
|Tax benefit
|-
|-
|-
|-
|NET LOSS
|$
|(6,360,336
|)
|$
|(54,067,346
|)
|$
|(14,289,468
|)
|$
|(54,851,839
|)
|Deemed Dividend
|-
|-
|(932,246
|)
|-
|NET LOSS AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
|$
|(6,360,336
|)
|$
|(54,067,346
|)
|$
|(15,221,714
|)
|$
|(54,851,839
|)
|BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER SHARE
|$
|(0.28
|)
|$
|(12.50
|)
|$
|(0.95
|)
|$
|(38.62
|)
|BASIC AND DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING
|22,427,486
|4,325,994
|15,973,535
|1,420,307
|NET LOSS
|$
|(6,360,336
|)
|$
|(54,067,346
|)
|$
|(15,221,714
|)
|$
|(54,851,839
|)
| OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
|Unrealized foreign currency translation gain (loss)
|(93,349
|)
|(27,311
|)
|(84,151
|)
|194,976
|TOTAL OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
|(93,349
|)
|(27,311
|)
|(84,151
|)
|194,976
|TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
|$
|(6,453,685
|)
|$
|(54,094,657
|)
|$
|(15,305,865
|)
|$
|(54,656,863
|)
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