Gujarat Minister Jitu Vaghani Cancels US Visit After PM Modi's Appeal To Avoid Foreign Travel

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, May 15 (IANS) Gujarat Agriculture and Cooperation Minister Jitu Vaghani on Friday cancelled his planned visit to the United States after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to avoid foreign travel for a year and adopt austerity measures in view of global economic uncertainty and rising fuel concerns.

Vaghani was scheduled to attend the 'International Symposium on Cooperative Financial Institutions' at the United Nations headquarters in New York during the last week of May as a special speaker.

The state government said the minister voluntarily withdrew from the visit after giving priority to the Prime Minister's appeal made earlier this week.

In a statement, Vaghani said: "Gujarat's cooperative model had emerged as an example for the world and that symposium would have provided an opportunity to present the state's cooperative framework on an international stage."

He further added,“Gujarat's cooperative model today serves as a beacon for the world. It was an excellent opportunity to speak about Gujarat's strong cooperative structure on a platform such as the United Nations, but the Prime Minister's request and the nation's priorities are always paramount for us. Therefore, the visit has been cancelled in national interest."

The statement added that Vaghani had received a special invitation from the International Cooperative Banking Association and the International Cooperative Alliance to address the global symposium.

Vaghani is another leader after Deputy Chief Minister, Harsh Sanghavi, cancelled overseas visit following PM Modi's appeal.

Sanghavi also called off his proposed visit to the United States, where he was scheduled to attend the 'United Gujarati 2026' convention organised by the Federation of Gujarati Associations of USA (FOGAUSA) from May 22 to 25 in Orlando.

Sanghavi was invited as chief guest at the convention but decided to withdraw after the PM urged citizens to reduce non-essential foreign travel and conserve resources.

Sanghavi said citizens should support the PM's appeals aimed at strengthening“economic self-reliance” and reducing avoidable expenditure.

He also said public representatives should lead by example in promoting measures linked to economic discipline and fuel conservation.

During his recent address in Gujarat, PM Modi called on citizens to adopt measures similar to those followed during the Covid-19 period, including greater use of Work-From-Home arrangements, carpooling and reduced fuel consumption, while warning that the ongoing West Asia conflict could develop into a major global crisis.