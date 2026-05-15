Brazilian Supermarket GPA Loss Balloons To $267M Amid Restructuring

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) GPA (B3: PCAR3), the Brazilian supermarket group that owns the iconic Pão de Açúcar brand and was once Brazil's largest food retailer, reported Q1 2026 net loss from continuing operations of R$1.347 billion ($267 million) - a dramatic deterioration from the R$93 million ($18.4 million) loss in the same quarter last year. The headline loss was inflated by R$1.014 billion ($201 million) in non-cash write-offs during the quarter. The main hits were a R$588 million ($116.5 million) write-down of foreign credits, R$348 million ($69 million) in software write-offs, R$51 million ($10.1 million) in goodwill and other asset impairments, and R$27 million ($5.4 million) in store impairments. Stripping out these effects, the adjusted continuing loss was R$333 million ($66 million) - still significant but more in line with the company's underlying trajectory. Net revenue fell 8.2 percent to R$4.374 billion ($866 million), reflecting three deliberate strategic decisions: discontinuation of the Aliados format, portfolio optimisation across the store network, and prioritisation of higher-margin channels in e-commerce. Same-store sales nevertheless grew 0.6 percent in the quarter, with all banners delivering positive comparable growth. Adjusted consolidated EBITDA reached R$458 million ($90.7 million), up 12 percent year-on-year, with the adjusted EBITDA margin expanding 190 basis points to 10.5 percent. Gross margin improved 290 basis points to 30.4 percent - confirming the strategic pivot toward profitability over volume. CEO Alexandre Santoro is executing the Efficiency Plan 2026 alongside the extrajudicial restructuring negotiations. Key Points Key Points - Headline loss 14x wider: Continuing net income -R$1.347B (-$267M) vs -R$93M (-$18.4M) Q1 25. R$1.014B ($201M) non-cash write-offs the cause. - Operational story is positive: Adjusted EBITDA R$458M ($90.7M, +12%), margin 10.5% (+190 basis points). Gross margin 30.4% (+290 basis points). All banners +SSS. - Restructuring playbook executing: R$4.5B ($891M) extrajudicial restructuring filed early 2026. Capex -55% to R$87M ($17.2M). R$415M ($82.2M) opex-cut plan tracking 24%. - Leverage 3.6x - dangerous: Net debt R$3.23B ($639.6M). Coelho Diniz family largest shareholder at 24.6% (since Aug 2025), Casino reducing further. Q1 Numbers 01The Numbers The net financial result post-IFRS 16 was negative R$382 million ($75.6 million), worsening 20 percent year-on-year on Brazil's 15 percent Selic rate plus higher costs related to guarantees on tax contingencies. Capex fell 54.8 percent to R$87 million ($17.2 million) - the Efficiency Plan 2026 cutting investment dramatically. Net debt closed at R$3.23 billion ($639.6 million) with leverage of 3.6x EBITDA.

Indicator Q1 2026 Chg YoY Net Loss (continuing ops) -R$1.347B (-$267M) vs -R$93M (-$18.4M) Q1 25 Adjusted Net Loss -R$333M (-$66M) Ex-R$1.014B ($201M) write-offs Net Revenue R$4.374B ($866M) -8.2% (deliberate portfolio cuts) Same-Store Sales +0.6% All banners positive Adjusted EBITDA R$458M ($90.7M) +12%; margin 10.5% (+190 bps) Gross Margin 30.4% +290 bps (profitability over volume) Net Financial Result -R$382M (-$75.6M) +20% worse (Selic 15%) Capex / Net Debt / Leverage R$87M ($17.2M) / R$3.23B ($639.6M) / 3.6x Capex -55%; leverage at danger zone

Why It Matters 02Why It Matters

GPA is one of the most consequential Brazilian corporate restructurings of 2026 - a story of a once-dominant supermarket group reduced to fighting for survival while its former French controller Casino exits and a new Brazilian family takes over. As the Rio Times reported on the Q4 2025 print, GPA's loss narrowed 48 percent year-on-year but missed consensus by a wide margin - the warning that 2026 would be the restructuring year.

The operational picture is unexpectedly positive. EBITDA +12 percent, gross margin +290 basis points, all banners delivering positive same-store growth, and capex slashed 55 percent - CEO Alexandre Santoro is executing a textbook turnaround playbook. The R$415 million ($82.2 million) opex-cut target for 2026 is tracking 24 percent in Q1 (R$99 million / $19.6 million captured). The Pão de Açúcar brand revival continues to gain share in Brazil's premium supermarket segment.

The balance sheet is where the danger sits. Net debt R$3.23 billion ($639.6 million) against 3.6x EBITDA leverage places GPA in the restructuring red zone. The R$4.5 billion ($891 million) extrajudicial restructuring filed early 2026 targets a 74 percent net debt reduction pro forma - but the bigger problem analysts flag is R$17 billion ($3.37 billion) in contingent tax liabilities sitting outside the restructuring. The hidden problem.

The ownership transformation is structural. Casino, the French controlling shareholder since the 1990s and itself in restructuring, has been reducing its stake from 22.5 percent toward eventual exit. The Coelho Diniz family - Brazilian retail investors unrelated to the late Abilio Diniz who founded the original Pão de Açúcar - increased their stake to 24.6 percent in August 2025, becoming GPA's largest shareholder.

As the Rio Times reported on Q1 2025, GPA's operational turnaround is genuine. New Brazilian leadership has replaced the French Casino era - but the balance-sheet repair remains the multi-year challenge.

The Bull Case What the longs see

EBITDA +12%, margins expanding. Operational turnaround real. Gross margin +290 bps.

Restructuring playbook clear. 74% debt cut planned. Capex -55%. Costs cut 24% of target.

Pão de Açúcar brand premium. All banners +SSS. New Coelho Diniz ownership.

The Bear Case What the shorts see

Loss 14x wider YoY. Adjusted -R$333M (-$66M). Still losing money.

Leverage 3.6x dangerous. R$3.23B ($639.6M) net debt. Selic worsens financial cost 20%.

R$17B ($3.37B) tax contingencies. Hidden problem outside restructuring. Stock -23% YTD Feb.

Frequently Asked Questions FAQFrequently Asked Questions How much did GPA lose in Q1 2026?

Net loss from continuing operations was R$1.347 billion ($267 million), 14 times wider than the R$93 million ($18.4 million) loss in Q1 2025. R$1.014 billion ($201 million) of the loss came from non-cash write-offs: R$588 million foreign credit, R$348 million software, R$51 million goodwill and assets, R$27 million store impairment. Stripping these out, adjusted continuing loss was R$333 million ($66 million). Revenue R$4.374 billion ($866 million), -8.2% on deliberate portfolio cuts.

What is GPA's extrajudicial restructuring?

GPA filed an extrajudicial restructuring in early 2026 covering R$4.5 billion ($891 million) of financial debt. The plan targets a 74 percent reduction in pro forma net debt. CEO Alexandre Santoro has described the existing capital structure as“incompatible” with the company's current size.

The restructuring runs alongside the Efficiency Plan 2026, targeting R$415 million ($82.2 million) in operational cost cuts and reducing capex by 55 percent. Outside the restructuring, GPA carries an estimated R$17 billion ($3.37 billion) in contingent tax liabilities - a much larger hidden problem.

Who owns GPA now?

Ownership has shifted dramatically. France's Casino Group - the controlling shareholder for decades and itself in judicial restructuring - has been reducing its stake and signaled exit. The Coelho Diniz family (Brazilian retail investors, unrelated to the late Abilio Diniz who founded the original Pão de Açúcar) increased their stake to 24.6 percent in August 2025, becoming GPA's largest shareholder.

The transition effectively ends the French era of control over the Pão de Açúcar brand. CEO is Alexandre Santoro. GPA was founded in 1948 by Valentim Diniz as a confectionery in São Paulo.

Updated: 2026-05-14T19:30:00-03:00 by Rio Times Editorial Desk

GPA Q1 2026 | PCAR3 earnings | Pão de Açúcar | Alexandre Santoro | extrajudicial restructuring | Coelho Diniz family | Casino exit | The Rio Times

Read More from The Rio Times

Brazilian Utility CPFL Profit Up 18% to $376M, State Grid Capex Plan Brazilian Supermarket Mateus Profit Drops 22% on Weak Consumer Demand Brazil Insurer Porto Profit Jumps 36% to $218M, Beats Estimates

-- Newsletter CTA -