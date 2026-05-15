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Enterprise AI Hits The Wall: NTT DATA Research Reveals Growing Privacy And Sovereignty Barriers
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
For years, enterprise architecture moved data across systems, clouds, applications and borders with increasing speed and efficiency. AI is exposing the limits of that model. Sensitive data must be protected, workloads must run inside defined jurisdictions, and models must be governed under tighter controls. Data cannot always move with the speed and fluidity many AI systems expect, making jurisdiction a core architectural constraint. As a result, private and sovereign AI have become critical considerations. NTT DATA's 2026 Global AI Report: A Playbook for Private and Sovereign AI reveals a gap between what organizations know they need and what they are ready to build:
NTT DATA is a $30+ billion business and technology services leader, serving 75% of the Fortune Global 100. We are committed to accelerating client success and positively impacting society through responsible innovation. We are one of the world's leading AI and digital infrastructure providers, with unmatched capabilities in enterprise-scale AI, cloud, security, connectivity, data centers and application services. Our consulting and industry solutions help organizations and society move confidently and sustainably into the digital future. As a Global Top Employer, we have experts in more than 70 countries. We also offer clients access to a robust ecosystem of innovation centers as well as established and start-up partners. NTT DATA is part of NTT Group, which invests over $3 billion each year in R&D.
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Demands for privacy and sovereignty expose limits of architectures built for centralized and borderless data flows.
Data jurisdiction has become a core design parameter, shifting away from globally integrated systems to regionally bounded architectures.
Organizations that redesign early are gaining a measurable edge in AI readiness and scale.
For years, enterprise architecture moved data across systems, clouds, applications and borders with increasing speed and efficiency. AI is exposing the limits of that model. Sensitive data must be protected, workloads must run inside defined jurisdictions, and models must be governed under tighter controls. Data cannot always move with the speed and fluidity many AI systems expect, making jurisdiction a core architectural constraint. As a result, private and sovereign AI have become critical considerations. NTT DATA's 2026 Global AI Report: A Playbook for Private and Sovereign AI reveals a gap between what organizations know they need and what they are ready to build:
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More than 95% of respondents say private and sovereign AI are important, but only 29% are prioritizing sovereign AI in a concrete, near-term way.
About 35% of CAIOs identify building, integrating and managing complex AI models in private or sovereign environments as their top barrier to adoption, and nearly 60% of AI leaders cite cross-border data restrictions as a major challenge.
Only 38% report high confidence in their cloud security posture-a critical foundation for both private and sovereign AI.
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AI is running into a wall – and it's not the model. The constraint is no longer model performance alone. AI now requires greater control over compute, data access, security and locality-exposing the limits of infrastructure built for centralized, borderless data flows.
NTT DATA is a $30+ billion business and technology services leader, serving 75% of the Fortune Global 100. We are committed to accelerating client success and positively impacting society through responsible innovation. We are one of the world's leading AI and digital infrastructure providers, with unmatched capabilities in enterprise-scale AI, cloud, security, connectivity, data centers and application services. Our consulting and industry solutions help organizations and society move confidently and sustainably into the digital future. As a Global Top Employer, we have experts in more than 70 countries. We also offer clients access to a robust ecosystem of innovation centers as well as established and start-up partners. NTT DATA is part of NTT Group, which invests over $3 billion each year in R&D.
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