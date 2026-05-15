Shimla Residents Concerned As Fuel Price Hike Increases Living Costs

Residents in Shimla have expressed concern over rising fuel prices, saying the hike is adding to inflationary pressures and increasing the cost of daily living. Locals said the increase in petrol prices is likely to impact transportation costs and push up prices of essential commodities, further burdening middle-class and working families.

Impact on Daily Life and Household Budgets

Speaking to ANI, Deepak Goyal said a continuous increase in fuel and household expenses was becoming difficult for common people to manage. "Everything is becoming expensive gas, fuel and other daily-use items. Inflation has increased, and petrol prices have gone up by around Rs 3 per litre. It is becoming difficult to manage household expenses," he said.

Goyal added that he spends nearly Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000 per month on fuel and fears the expenditure will rise further following the latest hike.

Another resident, Suneel, said the increase in fuel prices would have a cascading impact on transportation and prices of essential goods. "When petrol prices rise, transportation costs increase, and naturally, prices of vegetables, pulses and other commodities also go up. Petrol is an essential commodity because the entire transport system depends on it," he said.

Suneel said people in hilly areas often rely on personal vehicles due to limited public transport connectivity in several locations. Referring to ongoing global tensions, he said international developments could further impact fuel prices in the coming days. "If the war situation continues, fuel prices may increase further," he added.

Residents said the continued rise in fuel prices and inflation was placing additional financial strain on households already coping with increasing living expenses.

Price Hike and Global Context

The Centre on Friday increased petrol and diesel prices by Rs 3 per litre each amid the ongoing global energy crisis triggered by the West Asia conflict. The fuel price hike comes amid volatility in global crude oil markets, with Brent crude remaining above USD 100 per barrel due to ongoing tensions involving the US, Israel and Iran and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. Despite the global volatility, the Centre earlier maintained that India has sufficient fuel reserves and uninterrupted energy supplies. (ANI)

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