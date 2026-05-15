Mateus Q1 Profit R$213M ($42M), -21.8% SSS -7.3%
|Indicator
|Q1 2026
|Chg YoY
|Net Income (controlling)
|R$212.9M ($42.2M)
|-21.8%
|Net Revenue
|R$9.4B ($1.86B)
|+12.9% (Novo Atacarejo)
|Same-Store Sales (SSS)
|-7.3%
|Legacy -6.3%; Novo -10%
|Gross Profit
|R$2.15B ($425.7M)
|+16.1%; margin 22.9% (+70bps)
|EBITDA (pre-IFRS 16)
|R$399.8M ($79.2M)
|-18.2%; margin 4.3% (-160bps)
|Net Financial Expense
|R$222.1M ($44M)
|+22.6% YoY (-27.6% QoQ)
|Cash Generation
|R$323.5M ($64.1M)
|Cycle 40 days (-16 days YoY)
|Net Debt / Leverage
|R$735.9M ($145.7M)
|0.33x (vs 0.41x Q4 25)
Grupo Mateus is the canary in the Brazilian consumer-staples coal mine. The northeast-focused supermarket operator serves a customer base disproportionately exposed to the Brazilian Selic-stress thesis - lower-income households where 15 percent policy rates plus elevated household-debt levels translate directly into compressed grocery baskets. The 7.3 percent SSS decline confirms the consumer pressure is now visible at the till.
XP Investimentos described the print as“weak results” with“strong macro headwinds leading to operational deleveraging.” The sell-side framework recognises that revenue growth of 13 percent (decelerating from 21 percent in Q4 2025) is now almost entirely M&A-driven - the Novo Atacarejo consolidation announced in May 2024 plus the 18 new stores opened in the trailing 12 months. Organic growth has collapsed.
CEO Jesuino Martins's response is the strategic positive. By scaling back the unprofitable Balcão wholesale channel and preserving gross margin (+70 bps to 22.9 percent), management is choosing profitability over the top-line vanity metric. The 8.8 percent headcount reduction across legacy states since September 2025 reflects the same discipline. This is recession playbook execution, not panic. As the Rio Times reported on Mateus's Q2 2025 print, the company has been navigating cost pressure while expanding store footprint for multiple quarters.
The balance sheet remains the structural cushion. Cash conversion cycle improved 16 days to 40 days; leverage reduced to 0.33x pre-IFRS 16. Management plans approximately 30 store openings in 2026 - including Novo Atacarejo expansion into Pernambuco and Maranhão announced earlier in the year. The Q1 print is a Brazilian-consumer-cycle data point more than a company-specific failure.The Bull Case What the longs see
Gross margin +70 bps. Margin discipline working. Balcão exit deliberate.
Leverage 0.33x. Cash R$323M ($64M). Balance sheet cushion against macro.
30 stores planned 2026. Sales area +26.8% YoY to 813K sqm.The Bear Case What the shorts see
SSS -7.3% organic collapse. Novo Atacarejo -10%. Growth is all M&A.
EBITDA pre-IFRS -18.2%. Operational deleveraging. Margin -160 bps.
Consumer pressure structural. Selic 15% + household debt squeezing basket.Frequently Asked Questions FAQFrequently Asked Questions How much did Grupo Mateus earn in Q1 2026?
Net income R$212.9 million ($42.2 million), down 21.8% year-on-year. Revenue R$9.4 billion ($1.86 billion), +12.9% driven by Novo Atacarejo consolidation. EBITDA pre-IFRS R$399.8 million ($79.2 million), -18.2%. Same-store sales -7.3% on food deflation and consumer credit pressure.What is Grupo Mateus?
Grupo Mateus (B3: GMAT3) is one of the largest Brazilian food-retail operators, founded in 1986 by Ilson Mateus Rodrigues in Balsas, Maranhão. It operates 306 units across nine northeast and north states (Maranhão, Pará, Piauí, Ceará, Pernambuco, Bahia, Sergipe, Alagoas, Paraíba) under formats including supermarkets, atacarejo cash-and-carry (Mix Mateus), appliances, foodservice wholesale, and the Novo Atacarejo brand. CEO is Jesuino Martins.Why did same-store sales fall 7.3%?
Three factors. First, food deflation in commodities reduced ticket values across baskets. Second, elevated household debt at Brazil's 15% Selic compressed disposable income for the northeast-focused customer base. Third, management deliberately scaled back the Balcão wholesale channel - a low-margin business - preserving gross margin (+70 bps to 22.9%) at the cost of volume. The legacy operation posted SSS of -6.3%; the newer Novo Atacarejo operation was at -10%.
Updated: 2026-05-14T19:00:00-03:00 by Rio Times Editorial Desk
Grupo Mateus Q1 2026 | GMAT3 earnings | Jesuino Martins | Novo Atacarejo | Mix Mateus | Brazilian food retail | northeast Brazil consumer | The Rio Times
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