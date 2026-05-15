Oppn Does Not Want A Self-Reliant India, Alleges UP Deputy CM Maurya

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, May 15 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, Keshav Prasad Maurya, on Friday targeted Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav, alleging that the Opposition does not want to see a self-reliant India.

His reaction came after the SP chief took a swipe at the BJP-led Centre through a cartoon post on social media platform X, following an appeal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to save fuel.

Referring to LoP Gandhi and Samajwadi Party President Yadav, Maurya alleged: "Those leaders who have been removed from power by the citizens don't want to see a self-reliant and able India, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership."

Speaking to reporters, he said that despite a surge in global crude oil prices resulting from the West Asia conflict, the BJP-led Centre had not let the consumers bear the brunt of hike in petrol and diesel prices in the country for as long as it was possible.

On Friday, prices of petrol and diesel experienced a nationwide hike by Rs. 3 per litre.

Maurya said: "Excise duty was not increased till now. Today, the entire country can understand that the current hike in petrol and diesel prices could not have been controlled because the nation's monetary reserves cannot be dried up."

He further mentioned that compared to other nations where petrol, diesel prices have been raised majorly, India's hike of Rs. 3 per litre is reasonably low.

"People are not disappointed with this, but those indulging in politics definitely are," he asserted.

Responding to questions over the Karnataka government withdrawing the 2022 hijab ban order, the UP Deputy CM said that the Congress is "digging its own grave".

He alleged: "All those who indulged in politics of Muslim appeasement, like in West Bengal, have been removed from power. In Assam and Bihar, BJP-led NDA has again formed governments. (AAP chief) Arvind Kejriwal, too, was bid adieu from Delhi for his appeasement politics."

"Till the time India transforms into 'Viksit Bharat' by 2027, the Samajwadi Party and Congress will lose their political future, in Uttar Pradesh and the country respectively," Maurya added.

About the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak row, the UP Deputy CM said: "The government is trying its best that such instances are never repeated and will take appropriate and strict measures."

He advised students not be misled by anyone and prepare well for the rescheduled examination which is to be held on June 21.