Palm Oil Shouldn't Be Defamed Without Evidence: Experts

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 15 (IANS) Palm oil is crucial for India's edible oil security and reduced import dependence, experts said at an event held this week, adding that it should not be defamed without adequate evidence, PHDCCI said on Friday.

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India said that it does not endorse or defame any food ingredient without credible scientific evidence and called for balanced, evidence‐based public messaging.

In a conference on edible oils held by PHDCCI and AYUSH Committee, Dr. Alka Rao, Advisor, FSSAI said palm oil continues to be widely used in Indian households and the food industry owing to its stability and suitability for high-temperature cooking applications.

"Our stakeholder consultation framework remains open and inclusive, allowing individuals, industry bodies and experts to present scientific data and perspectives for consideration.

India's apex food regulator, FSSAI remains committed to promoting evidence-based nutrition awareness and encouraging balanced, informed dietary choices among consumers," she said.

The interactive conference drew over 90 delegates from industry, hospitals and academia and featured three technical sessions on palm oil science, food labels and the truth about saturated and trans fats.

Speakers emphasised the role of palm oil in food security and affordability and urged clarity in public discourse.

India's renewed focus on strengthening domestic palm oil cultivation is a significant step towards strengthening the country's edible oil security and reducing import dependence, said Dr. Shri Rishi Kant, Additional Economic Advisor, Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare.

Through initiatives such as the National Mission on Edible Oils, the government is creating an enabling ecosystem for farmers through improved infrastructure, financial incentives and stronger market linkages, the release said.

India has also expanded its oil palm cultivation ambitions significantly, with the targeted area increasing from 6.5 lakh hectares to nearly 10 lakh hectares by 2025–26, it added.

Dr. Vivek Srivastav, Chair, Nutraceuticals Task Force, PHDCCI & CEO, Multani Pharmaceuticals Ltd said palm oil is often misunderstood due to selective interpretation of data and social media narratives.

Palm oil offers a balanced fatty acid profile along with beneficial antioxidants when consumed in moderation, he said.

On the sustainability front, he pointed out that palm oil is one of the most efficient oil crops and that responsible, sustainable production practices are already being adopted globally.

Dr. Narendra Tripathi, Co-Chair, Nutraceuticals Task Force, PHDCCI & AVP-Quality & Regulatory Affairs, Bacfo India Limited said that palm oil is the most consumed vegetable oil in the world, contributing nearly one third of global vegetable oil production.

"Its widespread use is not accidental but driven by efficiency, affordability, and versatility. For a country like India, where ensuring food affordability is critical, palm oil plays a significant role in meeting the edible oil demand of millions of households," Tripathi said.

-IANS

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