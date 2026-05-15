SC Announces Virtual Hearings, Car-Pooling, Partial WFH For Registry Staff

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 15 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Friday announced a series of fuel conservation measures, including virtual hearings on miscellaneous days, car-pooling by judges and Work From Home (WFH) arrangements for registry staff, in line with the Centre's broader push to cut fuel consumption amid the ongoing West Asia crisis.

In a circular issued by Secretary General Bharat Parashar, the apex court said that matters listed on miscellaneous days -- Mondays, Fridays or such other days declared as miscellaneous -- as well as matters taken up during partial working days, will now be heard only through video-conferencing until further orders.

“The Registry shall ensure that links for the video-conferencing are sent in a timely manner, maintain stable video-conferencing facilities and extend timely technical assistance so as to avoid any inconvenience to the Hon'ble Court,” the circular stated.

The Supreme Court also said that its judges have“unanimously resolved” to encourage car-pooling arrangements among themselves“to ensure optimum utilisation of fuel”.

In another significant step, the apex court permitted up to 50 per cent staff in each branch or section of the registry to work from home for up to two days a week.

The circular clarified that the remaining staff would continue to remain physically present in office to ensure uninterrupted functioning of the court administration.

“The Registrar concerned shall ensure that a weekly roster is prepared before the commencement of the week,” the circular said.

It further directed that officials permitted to work from home must remain available on telephone and be prepared to attend office whenever required.

The circular also empowered concerned Registrars to restrict or modify the WFH arrangement in branches where the nature of work requires physical presence or where remote functioning is found ineffective.

The measures come days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to citizens and institutions to reduce fuel consumption and avoid unnecessary expenditure in view of the economic pressures arising from the prolonged conflict in West Asia.

Several state governments and organisations, including the Delhi government, have since announced fuel-saving steps such as WFH arrangements, promotion of public transport and curbs on official travel.