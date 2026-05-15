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South Florida Mold Inspection Firm Surpasses 1,000 Reviews
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) A South Florida-based mold inspection and remediation company has surpassed 1,000 verified customer reviews across Google, Facebook, the Better Business Bureau, and Thumbtack - a milestone that reflects more than three decades of work in protecting homes, condos, and businesses from the dangers of mold and poor indoor air quality. The company, which has served communities throughout Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Collier, and Lee counties, attributes the achievement to its commitment to certified, science-based service and a family-driven approach that puts client health first.
South Florida's tropical climate creates some of the toughest moisture conditions for homeowners in the entire country. Year-round humidity, heavy afternoon storms, aging infrastructure, and continuously running air conditioning systems make mold growth a recurring problem in residential and commercial properties alike. When left unchecked, mold can damage building materials, reduce indoor air quality, and trigger a range of health symptoms including respiratory issues, allergies, and headaches. Reaching this review milestone comes at a time when demand for professional South Florida mold inspection services is rising sharply, with more property owners recognizing that DIY solutions rarely address the root causes of moisture-driven mold problems.
The company uses advanced environmental technology to detect and remove mold at the source. Every inspection includes infrared thermal imaging, digital air particle counters, moisture meters, and lab-certified air and surface testing. When remediation is needed, technicians use containment systems with negative air pressure, HEPA filtration, and EPA-approved antimicrobial coatings. All treatment products are biodegradable and zero-VOC, making them safe for children, pets, rental tenants, and medically sensitive individuals. Upon completion, independent clearance testing is conducted and a certificate is provided to the property owner.
In addition to standard residential services, the company has built specialized divisions for commercial mold inspection, marine vessel mold removal, HVAC and duct mold cleaning, and mold remediation for hurricane-damaged properties. A virtual FaceTime consultation service - called FaceTime Mold Solutions - allows property owners across South Florida to get an expert assessment without waiting for an in-person appointment. Same-day service is also available for urgent situations. All work comes with a 12-month warranty and a price-match guarantee.
The company holds Florida state licenses MRSR2709 and MRSA2521, and its technicians are certified by the IICRC (Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification). The firm is also a founding member of the Florida Association of Mold Professionals and has developed proprietary remediation technologies including a mobile CO2 Dry Ice Blasting Chamber used for luxury content cleaning. The Katz family has been active in the mold remediation industry for over 30 years and has previously founded several other recognized mold companies across Florida and New York.
Property owners, landlords, HOAs, and businesses seeking a certified South Florida mold inspection can learn more or schedule a same-day appointment by visiting or by calling the 24/7 concierge line at +1-305-465-6653.
About the Company
FixMold is a state-licensed, IICRC-certified mold inspection and remediation company headquartered in Miami, Florida. Founded by the Katz family - who have been leaders in the mold remediation industry for more than 30 years - the company serves residential, commercial, and marine clients across Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Collier, and Lee counties. Services include mold inspection, mold removal, mold remediation, indoor air quality testing, HVAC mold cleaning, water damage restoration, and post-remediation clearance certification. The company holds Florida state licenses MRSR2709 and MRSA2521, uses 100% organic, zero-VOC treatment products, and backs all work with a 12-month warranty. With over 1,000 verified five-star reviews and recognition across Google, Facebook, and the Better Business Bureau, it is one of South Florida's most trusted names in mold and indoor air quality services.
South Florida's tropical climate creates some of the toughest moisture conditions for homeowners in the entire country. Year-round humidity, heavy afternoon storms, aging infrastructure, and continuously running air conditioning systems make mold growth a recurring problem in residential and commercial properties alike. When left unchecked, mold can damage building materials, reduce indoor air quality, and trigger a range of health symptoms including respiratory issues, allergies, and headaches. Reaching this review milestone comes at a time when demand for professional South Florida mold inspection services is rising sharply, with more property owners recognizing that DIY solutions rarely address the root causes of moisture-driven mold problems.
The company uses advanced environmental technology to detect and remove mold at the source. Every inspection includes infrared thermal imaging, digital air particle counters, moisture meters, and lab-certified air and surface testing. When remediation is needed, technicians use containment systems with negative air pressure, HEPA filtration, and EPA-approved antimicrobial coatings. All treatment products are biodegradable and zero-VOC, making them safe for children, pets, rental tenants, and medically sensitive individuals. Upon completion, independent clearance testing is conducted and a certificate is provided to the property owner.
In addition to standard residential services, the company has built specialized divisions for commercial mold inspection, marine vessel mold removal, HVAC and duct mold cleaning, and mold remediation for hurricane-damaged properties. A virtual FaceTime consultation service - called FaceTime Mold Solutions - allows property owners across South Florida to get an expert assessment without waiting for an in-person appointment. Same-day service is also available for urgent situations. All work comes with a 12-month warranty and a price-match guarantee.
The company holds Florida state licenses MRSR2709 and MRSA2521, and its technicians are certified by the IICRC (Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification). The firm is also a founding member of the Florida Association of Mold Professionals and has developed proprietary remediation technologies including a mobile CO2 Dry Ice Blasting Chamber used for luxury content cleaning. The Katz family has been active in the mold remediation industry for over 30 years and has previously founded several other recognized mold companies across Florida and New York.
Property owners, landlords, HOAs, and businesses seeking a certified South Florida mold inspection can learn more or schedule a same-day appointment by visiting or by calling the 24/7 concierge line at +1-305-465-6653.
About the Company
FixMold is a state-licensed, IICRC-certified mold inspection and remediation company headquartered in Miami, Florida. Founded by the Katz family - who have been leaders in the mold remediation industry for more than 30 years - the company serves residential, commercial, and marine clients across Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Collier, and Lee counties. Services include mold inspection, mold removal, mold remediation, indoor air quality testing, HVAC mold cleaning, water damage restoration, and post-remediation clearance certification. The company holds Florida state licenses MRSR2709 and MRSA2521, uses 100% organic, zero-VOC treatment products, and backs all work with a 12-month warranty. With over 1,000 verified five-star reviews and recognition across Google, Facebook, and the Better Business Bureau, it is one of South Florida's most trusted names in mold and indoor air quality services.
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