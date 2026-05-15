Super League Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results, Advancing Transition From Corporate Restructuring To Operational Execution
|Date:
|Friday, May 15, 2026
|Time:
|8:30 am Eastern Time
|Dial-in:
|1-877-407-0779
|International Dial-in:
|1-201-389-0914
|Webinar:
|Register Here
A replay will be available within 24 hours after the webinar and can be accessed here or on the Company's investor relations website at .
For any questions related to the Company's first quarter 2026 financial results, please contact ....
About Super League
Super League (Nasdaq: SLE) connects brands with the 3.5 billion-person global gaming population through advertising and branded content programs across gaming and digital media platforms. The Company generates revenue by delivering these programs through proprietary interactive formats, creator content, immersive experiences, data-driven insights, and strategic campaign services designed to improve marketing performance. By translating player behavior into actionable intelligence, Super League serves as a trusted partner helping brands reach and influence consumers who play video games. With a deep understanding of this highly engaged yet under-monetized audience, Super League is positioned to capture an increasing share of brand advertising spend as the market evolves.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Forward Looking Statements can be identified by words such as“anticipate,”“intend,” "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, all statements regarding the private placement, including expected proceeds, Super League's ability to maintain compliance with the Listing Rules of the Nasdaq Capital Market, statements regarding expected operating results and financial performance (including the Company's commitment to and ability to achieve Adjusted EBITDA-positive results in Q4), strategic transactions and partnerships, and capital structure, liquidity, and financing activities. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the industry and markets in which the Company operates, management's current beliefs, and certain assumptions made by the Company, all of which are subject to change.
Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that are difficult to predict, and that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to adequately utilize the funds received recent financings; the Company's ability to execute on cost reduction initiatives and strategic transactions; customer demand and adoption trends; the timing, outcome, and enforceability of any patent applications; the ability to successfully integrate new technologies and partnerships; platform, regulatory, macroeconomic and market conditions; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq Capital Market continued listing standards; access to, and the cost of, capital; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the section entitled“Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2025, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
Investor Relations Contact:
Kirsten Beduya
Quantum Media Group
...
Source: Super League Enterprise
SUPER LEAGUE ENTERPRISE, INC.
CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
(In U.S. dollars, rounded to the nearest thousands, except share and per share data)
(UNAUDITED)
SUPER LEAGUE ENTERPRISE, INC.
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2026 AND 2025
(In U.S. dollars, rounded to the nearest thousands, except share and per share data)
(UNAUDITED)
SUPER LEAGUE ENTERPRISE, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2026 AND 2025
(In U.S. dollars, rounded to the nearest thousands, except share and per share data)
(UNAUDITED)
SUPER LEAGUE ENTERPRISE, INC.
Reconciliation of Net Loss to Net Loss Attributable to Common Stockholders
(Numerator in loss per share calculation)
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2026 AND 2025
(In U.S. dollars, rounded to the nearest thousands, except share and per share data)
(UNAUDITED)
SUPER LEAGUE ENTERPRISE, INC.
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2026 AND 2025
(In U.S. dollars, rounded to the nearest thousands, except share and per share data)
(UNAUDITED)
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
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