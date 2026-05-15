LM Funding America, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results
| LM FUNDING AMERICA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
| March 31,
2026
(unaudited)
| December 31,
2025
|Assets
|Cash
|$
|801,201
|$
|1,424,426
|Marketable securities (Note 5)
|35,000
|37,380
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|1,087,163
|1,198,486
|Finance receivables
|14,020
|17,533
|Digital assets - current (Note 2)
|3,514,903
|2,563,474
|Digital assets - collateral (Note 2)
|5,500,000
|5,500,000
|Digital assets receivable, net (Note 2)
|11,880,544
|12,678,014
|Galaxy loan derivative asset (Note 6)
|-
|47,673
|Income tax receivable
|-
|31,187
|Current assets
|22,832,831
|23,498,173
|Fixed assets, net (Note 3)
|9,362,777
|9,917,350
|Intangible assets, net (Note 3)
|6,261,980
|6,327,769
|Deposits on mining equipment (Note 4)
|-
|1,597
|Investment in Seastar Medical Holding Corporation
|39,097
|25,073
|Digital assets - long-term (Note 2)
|-
|8,233,035
|Digital assets - collateral (Note 2)
|2,200,000
|2,200,000
|Right of use assets (Note 7)
|671,434
|728,995
|Other assets
|384,234
|384,234
|Long-term assets
|18,919,522
|27,818,053
|Total assets
|$
|41,752,353
|$
|51,316,226
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|1,975,726
|1,745,875
|Note payable - short-term (Note 6)
|6,797,473
|7,006,912
|Master digital currency loan (Note 6)
|10,891,657
|10,920,838
|Due to related parties (Note 9)
|64,857
|48,319
|Galaxy loan derivative liability (Note 6)
|213,793
|-
|Current portion of lease liability (Note 7)
|198,524
|194,618
|Total current liabilities
|20,142,030
|19,916,562
|Note payable - long-term (Note 6)
|1,942,627
|1,932,502
|Lease liability - net of current portion (Note 7)
|575,123
|590,368
|Long-term liabilities
|2,517,750
|2,522,870
|Total liabilities
|22,659,780
|22,439,432
|Stockholders' equity (Note 8)
|Preferred stock, par value $.001; 150,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025
|-
|-
|Common stock, par value $.001; 350,000,000 shares authorized; 16,157,892 and 14,123,497 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025
|15,626
|13,592
|Additional paid-in capital
|123,516,208
|123,186,921
|Accumulated deficit
|(102,702,142
|)
|(92,582,928
|)
|Total LM Funding America stockholders' equity
|20,829,692
|30,617,585
|Non-controlling interest
|(1,737,119
|)
|(1,740,791
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|19,092,573
|28,876,794
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|41,752,353
|$
|51,316,226
| LM FUNDING AMERICA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)
|Three Months ended March 31,
|2026
|2025
|Revenues:
|Digital mining revenues
|$
|1,978,180
|$
|2,273,940
|Specialty finance revenue
|107,657
|67,389
|Rental revenue
|23,130
|30,008
|Total revenues
|2,108,967
|2,371,337
|Operating costs and expenses:
|Digital mining cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown below)
|1,868,344
|1,548,295
|Curtailment and energy sales
|(367,595
|)
|(149,686
|)
|Staff costs and payroll
|1,317,275
|1,050,477
|Depreciation and amortization
|829,828
|2,037,578
|Loss on fair value of Bitcoin, net
|3,784,418
|1,809,976
|Professional fees
|345,694
|364,485
|Selling, general and administrative
|376,428
|309,964
|Real estate management and disposal
|13,375
|36,314
|Collection costs
|12,380
|17,352
|Settlement costs with associations
|-
|3,693
|Loss on disposal of assets
|-
|186,781
|Other operating costs
|361,095
|255,948
|Total operating costs and expenses
|8,541,242
|7,471,177
|Operating loss
|(6,432,275
|)
|(5,099,840
|)
|Unrealized loss on marketable securities
|(2,380
|)
|(8,710
|)
|Unrealized gain (loss) on investment and equity securities
|14,024
|(25,984
|)
|Gain on Galaxy loan derivative
|22,374
|-
|Loss on fair value of purchased Bitcoin, net
|-
|(52,704
|)
|Loss on fair value of digital assets receivable
|(3,178,440
|)
|-
|Change in credit loss reserve on digital assets receivable
|5,794
|-
|Interest expense
|(545,171
|)
|(220,906
|)
|Interest income
|532
|1,145
|Loss before income taxes
|(10,115,542
|)
|(5,406,999
|)
|Income tax expense
|-
|-
|Net loss
|$
|(10,115,542
|)
|$
|(5,406,999
|)
|Less: loss (gain) attributable to non-controlling interest
|(3,672
|)
|8,325
|Net loss attributable to LM Funding America Inc.
|$
|(10,119,214
|)
|$
|(5,398,674
|)
|Basic loss per common share (Note 1)
|$
|(0.47
|)
|$
|(1.05
|)
|Diluted loss per common share (Note 1)
|$
|(0.47
|)
|$
|(1.05
|)
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
|Basic
|$
|21,455,856
|$
|5,133,412
|Diluted
|21,455,856
|5,133,412
| LM FUNDING AMERICA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)
|Three Months ended March 31,
|2026
|2025
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net loss
|$
|(10,115,542
|)
|$
|(5,406,999
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities
|Depreciation and amortization
|829,828
|2,037,578
|Noncash lease expense
|57,561
|50,592
|Amortization of debt issue costs and debt discount
|286,045
|21,264
|Stock option expense
|331,149
|110,805
|Accrued interest expense on finance lease
|12,957
|14,710
|Loss on fair value of Bitcoin, net
|3,784,418
|1,862,680
|Loss on fair value of digital assets receivable
|3,178,440
|-
|Unrealized loss on marketable securities
|2,380
|8,710
|Gain on Galaxy loan derivative
|(22,374
|)
|-
|Change in credit loss reserve on digital assets receivable
|(5,794
|)
|-
|Unrealized loss (gain) on investment and equity securities
|(14,024
|)
|25,984
|Loss on disposal of fixed assets
|-
|186,781
|Write-off of income tax receivable
|31,187
|-
|Change in operating assets and liabilities:
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|111,323
|96,526
|Advances to related party
|16,538
|21,368
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|229,851
|370,328
|Mining of digital assets
|(1,978,180
|)
|(2,273,940
|)
|Lease liability payments
|(24,296
|)
|(25,395
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(3,288,533
|)
|(2,899,008
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Net collections of finance receivables - original product
|4,602
|458
|Net investment in finance receivables - special product
|(1,089
|)
|(1,317
|)
|Capital expenditures
|(207,869
|)
|(170,073
|)
|Collection of note receivable
|-
|200,000
|Investment in digital assets - Tether
|(3,198
|)
|(31,420
|)
|Proceeds from sale of Bitcoin
|3,100,216
|1,204,680
|Proceeds from the sale of Tether
|3,174
|27,964
|Change in deposits for mining equipment
|-
|(480,176
|)
|Distribution to members
|-
|(1,015
|)
|Net cash provided by investing activities
|2,895,836
|749,101
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Insurance financing repayments
|(230,700
|)
|(193,090
|)
|Proceeds from warrant exercise, net of issuance costs
|172
|-
|Issuance costs
|-
|(6,285
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(230,528
|)
|(199,375
|)
|NET DECREASE IN CASH
|(623,225
|)
|(2,349,282
|)
|CASH - BEGINNING OF PERIOD
|1,424,426
|3,378,152
|CASH - END OF PERIOD
|$
|801,201
|1,028,870
|SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF NON-CASH ACTIVITIES
|Insurance financing
|$
|-
|$
|168,324
|Recognition of Galaxy loan derivative
|$
|237,487
|$
|-
|Digital assets transferred to digital assets receivable, net
|$
|2,375,176
|$
|-
|SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASHFLOW INFORMATION
|Cash paid for taxes
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Cash paid for interest
|$
|210,029
|$
|184,932
NON-GAAP CORE EBITDA RECONCILIATION
Our reported results are presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). We also disclose Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") and Core Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization ("Core EBITDA") which adjusts for unrealized loss (gain) on investment and equity securities, loss on disposal of mining equipment, impairment loss on mining equipment and stock compensation expense and option expense, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they are widely accepted industry measures used by analysts and investors to compare the operating performance of Bitcoin miners.
The following tables reconcile net income (loss), which we believe is the most comparable GAAP measure, to EBITDA and Core EBITDA:
|Three Months ended March 31,
|2026
|2025
|Net loss
|$
|(10,115,542
|)
|$
|(5,406,999
|)
|Income tax expense
|-
|-
|Interest expense
|545,171
|220,906
|Depreciation and amortization
|829,828
|2,037,578
|Loss before interest, taxes & depreciation
|$
|(8,740,543
|)
|$
|(3,148,515
|)
|Unrealized loss (gain) on investment and equity securities
|(14,024
|)
|25,984
|Loss on disposal of mining equipment
|-
|186,781
|Stock compensation and option expense
|331,149
|110,805
|Core loss before interest, taxes & depreciation
|$
|(8,423,418
|)
|$
|(2,824,945
|)
1 Bitcoin per share calculated using 21,530,281 diluted shares outstanding as of April 30, 2026 which includes 17,352,281 shares outstanding and 4,178,000 warrants with an exercise price of $0.001 per share as of April 30, 2026.
2Core EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, and a reconciliation of Core EBITDA to net income can be found below.
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