Thailand And UAE Relations Set For Major Expansion In Trade, Tourism, Innovation, And Investment In 2026

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) 170,000 visitors from the UAE traveling to Thailand annually

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates May, 2026- Thailand and the UAE are entering a new phase of strategic cooperation in 2026, with bilateral trade, tourism, technology, and investment partnerships expected to witness significant growth, according to H.E. Bolbongse Vangphaen, Ambassador of Thailand to the UAE.

In an exclusive interview to“gulftourism“ in Abu Dhabi, Ambassador Vangphaen highlighted the strong momentum driving Thailand-UAE relations, describing the partnership as stable, resilient, and steadily expanding, particularly in the areas of economic collaboration and people-to-people connectivity.

“Our bilateral trade volume has reached approximately US$20–25 billion, reflecting an annual growth rate of around 8–12 percent,” Ambassador Vangphaen stated.“This demonstrates the strong commitment from both countries to further strengthen cooperation, especially in the economic and investment sectors,” he added.

The Ambassador emphasized that Thailand and the UAE share aligned strategic priorities in renewable energy, smart agriculture, food security, wellness, hospitality, and advanced technologies - sectors that are becoming increasingly important to both nations' long-term economic visions.

Thailand, globally recognized for its agricultural production and food processing expertise, is seeking to deepen collaboration with the UAE to support regional food security initiatives and sustainable supply chains.“Renewable energy and smart agriculture are high on our agenda. Thailand has significant strengths in food production, the halal industry, wellness, and hospitality that we believe can contribute meaningfully to deeper bilateral cooperation,” he said.

Ambassador Vangphaen also revealed that Thailand is actively positioning itself as a regional hub for innovation, advanced industries, and high-value technologies, creating new opportunities for UAE investors in digital infrastructure and emerging sectors. Among the major investments highlighted was the planned data center project by DAMAC Group in Thailand, with the first phase of the project expected to become operational by the end of this year.“This is exactly the type of investment that supports Thailand's future-focused economic strategy,” Ambassador Vangphaen noted.

The Ambassador further introduced Thailand's new industrial development strategy under the new leadership of the Federation of Thai Industries, known as the“5I Strategy,” which focuses on Intelligent Industry, Industrial Infrastructure Reform, Inclusive and Sustainable Growth, Innovation and Creativity, and International Alliances and Networks.

According to Ambassador Vangphaen, Thailand's strategic location at the heart of Southeast Asia - much like the UAE's role as a bridge between East and West - positions the country as an ideal hub for logistics, finance, manufacturing, and global distribution networks.

“Thailand is blessed with a strategic location and through pursuing a policy of strategic neutrality, the country is well-positioned to support international trade, logistics, financial connectivity, and global partnerships.” He also added that Thailand is a“friend to all nations.”

Tourism continues to serve as one of the strongest pillars of Thailand-UAE relations, with approximately 160,000 to 170,000 visitors from the UAE traveling to Thailand annually - a number expected to continue increasing in 2026.“A lot of Emiratis consider Thailand their second home from their regular and frequent visits,” Ambassador Vangphaen said.

The Ambassador confirmed that air connectivity between the UAE and Thailand is expanding rapidly, with over 15 daily flights currently operating between the two countries, linking Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah with major Thai destinations including Bangkok, Phuket, Krabi, and Chiang Mai. Additional direct routes are planned, further supporting tourism growth, business exchanges, and cultural connectivity between the two nations.

As part of Thailand's evolving tourism strategy, the country is increasingly promoting secondary destinations and eco-tourism experiences beyond traditional hotspots such as Bangkok, Pattaya and Phuket. Among the destinations highlighted by the Ambassador were Khao Yai, Kanchanaburi, Chanthaburi, Trat, and Chiang Mai -“hidden gems” known for their rich heritage, natural beauty, and authentic cultural experiences.

Thailand is also making significant investments in safety, entertainment infrastructure, sports tourism, medical tourism, and wellness experiences to attract higher-value travelers seeking premium and personalized experiences. Ambassador Vangphaen encouraged all travelers to“spend more time” in visiting the country.

“Our tourism sector contributes approximately 12–20 percent of Thailand's US$500 billion GDP,” Ambassador Vangphaen explained.“We are moving toward a higher-value tourism model that combines cultural heritage, wellness, medical excellence, innovation, world-class hospitality, and authentic experiences with modern-day comfort and conveniences,” he added.

Thailand's globally recognized medical sector and wellness industry are expected to play a pivotal role in attracting international visitors, professionals, and long-term investors in the years ahead.

To further strengthen cultural and commercial ties between the two countries, the Thai Trade Center in Dubai is launching a special promotional campaign from this month in partnership with leading UAE supermarket chains to showcase fresh Thai fruits, food products, and popular Thai brands.

“We want consumers in the UAE to experience authentic and fresh Thai products directly from Thailand,” Ambassador Vangphaen said. The campaign will begin in selected supermarkets in Dubai, including Choithrams and Al Maya, and runs through the end of May.

Concluding the interview, Ambassador Vangphaen reaffirmed Thailand's commitment to deepening cooperation with the UAE and the wider Gulf region across multiple sectors, emphasizing the Kingdom's openness new opportunities to tourism, innovation, investment, and cultural exchange.“Thailand has something to offer for everyone,” he said.“We warmly invite Emiratis and residents of the UAE to further explore and discover Thailand for themselves,” he concluded.