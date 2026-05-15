Technip Energies Receives Full Notice To Proceed On Major EPC Contract With Commonwealth LNG In The United States

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) has received Full Notice To Proceed (FNTP) for a majorEngineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract with Commonwealth LNG, a Caturus company, for its 9.5 Mtpaliquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility in Cameron Parish, Louisiana, United States.

This announcement follows the Final Investment Decision (FID) for the project, enabling Technip Energies to transition from initial activities to full execution of the project.

The scope of the contract includes the delivery of six identical liquefaction trains, utilizing Technip Energies' SnapLNG by T.ENTM modular and scalable solution. By employing a single design replicated across all six trains, SnapLNG by T.ENTM offers accelerated project schedules and optimized costs, alongside improved predictability and certainty at scale.

This milestone reinforces Technip Energies' position as a global leader in LNG, having delivered over 20% of the world's operating LNG capacity. The Company continues to advance modular and innovative project delivery models across the sector.

Arnaud Pieton, CEO of Technip Energies, commented:“The Final Investment Decision by Commonwealth LNG is a pivotal moment for this strategic project. We are delighted to move forward with the execution phase and to bring our industry-leading expertise in modular LNG solutions to Commonwealth LNG. By leveraging our SnapLNG by T.ENTM productized solution, we anticipate delivering a highly efficient facility that will support reliable LNG supply and strengthen global energy security.”

1) A“major” award for Technip Energies is a contract award representing above €1 billion of revenue. This award was recorded in Q2 2026 in the Project Delivery segment.

2) Mtpa: million tons per annum

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a global technology and engineering powerhouse. With leadership positions in LNG, hydrogen, ethylene, sustainable chemistry, and CO2 management, we are contributing to the development of critical markets such as energy, energy derivatives, decarbonization, and circularity. Our complementary business segments, Technology, Products and Services (TPS) and Project Delivery, turn innovation into scalable and industrial reality.

Through collaboration and excellence in execution, our 18,000+ employees across 35 countries are fully committed to bridging prosperity with sustainability for a world designed to last.

Technip Energies generated revenues of €7.2 billion in 2025 and is listed on Euronext Paris. The Company also has American Depositary Receipts trading over the counter.

For further information:

Contacts

Investor Relations

Phillip Lindsay

Vice-President Investor Relations

Tel: +44 207 585 5051

Email: Phillip Lindsay

Media Relations

Jason Hyonne

Press Relations & Social Media Manager

Tel: +33 1 47 78 22 89

Email: Jason Hyonne

Attachments



EN_TechnipEnergies_CommonwealthLNG_FID Technip Energies - Commonwealth LNG