Saudi Arabia Calls On Muslims To Sight Dhul Hijjah Crescent Moon On May 17

Saudi Arabia has called upon Muslims across the Kingdom to sight the Dhull Hijjah crescent moon on the evening of Sunday, May 17, which corresponds to the 29th of Dhul Qadah according to the Umm al-Qura calendar.

The Saudi Supreme Court issued a statement, urging anyone who sights the moon, whether with the naked eye or using binoculars, to report it to the nearest court and register their testimony, or contact the nearest centre for assistance in reaching the nearest court. It also emphasised that those capable of sighting the crescent must pay attention to this matter and join committees formed in the country's regions for this purpose.

If the crescent is spotted on May 17, Dhul Hijjah will start on Monday, May 18. Accordingly, Day of Arafah will fall on Tuesday, May 26 and Eid Al Adha will start on Wednesday, May 27. If not, Tuesday, May 19, will mark the beginning of Dhul Hijjah. Day of Arafah will then be on May 27 and Eid will commence on Thursday, May 28.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Sighting of the Dhul Hijjah crescent moon in Saudi Arabia carries a high religious significance in Saudi Arabia, as the Kingom prepares to host thousands of pilgrims for the annual Hajj season and stand on Mount Arafah in Makkah on Dhul Hijjah 9.

In the UAE and many parts of the Muslim world, the crescent moon sighting will also take place on the evening of May 17.

Eid Al Adha break: Destinations for which UAE residents can still get quick visas UAE moon sighting on May 17: When is Eid Al Adha 2026; what astronomy centre says 9-day Eid Al Adha weekend in UAE: Fireworks, holidays, all you need to know