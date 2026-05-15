Uzbekistan Explores Major Project Financing With France's Societe Generale
The issues were reviewed during a meeting between Uzbekistan's Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Akram Aliyev and Societe Generale Managing Director for the CIS region Teyba Guliyeva.
During the talks, the sides focused on developing cooperation in capital markets, including issuance of Eurobonds, attraction of syndicated loans, and use of other financial instruments.--
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