Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Uzbekistan Explores Major Project Financing With France's Societe Generale

Uzbekistan Explores Major Project Financing With France's Societe Generale


2026-05-15 07:04:42
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 15. Uzbekistan and France's Societe Generale discussed expanding cooperation in investment banking and financing large-scale projects, Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade.

The issues were reviewed during a meeting between Uzbekistan's Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Akram Aliyev and Societe Generale Managing Director for the CIS region Teyba Guliyeva.

During the talks, the sides focused on developing cooperation in capital markets, including issuance of Eurobonds, attraction of syndicated loans, and use of other financial instruments.

--

MENAFN15052026000187011040ID1111120639



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search