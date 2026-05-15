Raj CM Sharma Calls For Public Movement On Saving Fuel Urges Shift To Alternative Energy Sources

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, May 15 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Friday called for turning energy conservation and fuel saving into a mass public movement driven by people's participation. Stressing that saving petrol and diesel is the need of the hour, he said future energy challenges can only be addressed through clean and alternative energy sources.

Addressing the Rajasthan Energy Conclave, CM Sharma said Rajasthan is already playing a leading role in solar energy production and is steadily strengthening its identity as a major energy-supplying state. He noted that the state possesses enormous potential in non-conventional energy and is rapidly emerging as a hub of the green energy revolution.

The Chief Minister on Friday said that energy conservation is the most economical, effective, and sustainable alternative to energy production. He emphasised that disciplined and prudent consumption of resources is the key to achieving energy self-reliance.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's“Nation First” vision and his call to save“every single drop” of fuel, the Chief Minister said the state government has issued guidelines promoting restrained use of government vehicles and wider energy conservation measures.

CM Sharma arrived at the conclave in an electric vehicle (EV), sending a strong message on fuel conservation, environmental protection, and green energy adoption.

He said energy conservation and fuel saving must become a public movement driven by people's participation. Highlighting the importance of electric vehicles, the Chief Minister said EV adoption would help reduce carbon emissions significantly and strengthen environmental protection efforts.

Stressing that saving petrol and diesel is the need of the hour, he said future energy challenges can only be addressed through clean and alternative energy sources. The use of electric vehicles, he added, significantly reduces carbon emissions and strengthens environmental protection efforts.

Inviting investors to actively participate in Rajasthan's energy sector, CM Sharma said the state is moving rapidly towards becoming an energy powerhouse in line with Prime Minister Modi's vision of a 'Developed India by 2047'.

He said Rajasthan is among the most investment-friendly states in the country and assured industries and investors of full government support and a conducive business environment. According to him, large-scale investment proposals in solar, wind, bio-energy, pumped storage, and green hydrogen projects reflect the success of the government's progressive policies and signal the beginning of a new economic era for Rajasthan.

The Chief Minister highlighted PM Modi's target of establishing 500 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity in India by 2030 and achieving Net Zero emissions by 2070.

He said Rajasthan is making rapid progress towards these goals, with an estimated solar energy potential of 828 gigawatts and wind energy potential of 284 gigawatts. More than 47 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity have already been installed in the state, making Rajasthan a national leader in solar project implementation.

CM Sharma said renewable energy capacity in Rajasthan has increased by 24,410 megawatts during the tenure of the present government. To encourage investment in renewable energy, biofuels, energy storage, and green hydrogen, the government has introduced the Rajasthan Integrated Clean Energy Policy 2024.

The Chief Minister said that under the PM-KUSUM scheme, small-scale solar projects are being established on agricultural land to meet power demand in the farming sector. More than 4,000 megawatts of projects have already been commissioned, while projects with a combined capacity of 6,500 megawatts have been allocated. He added that solar parks with a capacity of 4,670 megawatts have been established through state enterprises and joint ventures, while projects exceeding 12,000 megawatts are under construction.

The government has also completed solarisation of more than 1,000 government buildings. Solar plants with a combined capacity of 600 megawatts are planned through virtual and net metering systems. Under the PM E-Drive Scheme, 250 locations across Rajasthan have been identified for the installation of EV charging stations.

CM Sharma said the government has set a target of establishing 115 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity along with 10 gigawatts of energy storage projects by 2030. This target is expected to rise to 290 gigawatts by 2047. He said allocations have been made for 6,000 megawatts of battery storage capacity, while projects worth 6,400 megawatts are currently under implementation.

State Minister of State for Energy (Independent Charge) Hiralal Nagar said energy conservation and fuel efficiency have become a collective responsibility following the Prime Minister's appeal. He added that the state government is focusing on promoting electric mobility, expanding solar energy usage, and establishing fast-charging infrastructure across Rajasthan.

Chief Secretary V. Srinivas, energy sector experts, investors, and several dignitaries were present at the conclave.