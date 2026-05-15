'No Vehicle Day' Observed In Bihar As Leaders Respond To PM's Fuel Conservation Appeal

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, May 15 (IANS) The impact of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to reduce the use of petrol and diesel is now clearly visible in Bihar's political landscape, with several leaders adopting alternative modes of transport to promote fuel conservation.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary marked 'No Vehicle Day' by walking from the Chief Minister's residence to the Secretariat in Patna nearby.

He was accompanied by officials from the Chief Minister's Secretariat and security personnel for the approximately 150 metre walk.

Notably, the Chief Minister has already reduced the size of his convoy during official movements in Patna and nearby areas.

Panchayati Raj Minister, Deepak Prakash, also joined the initiative, walking approximately one kilometre from his official residence to the Secretariat.

He had earlier announced his decision to walk to the office as a symbolic gesture to encourage fuel conservation amid the ongoing global crisis triggered by the US-Iran conflict.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari opted for an eco-friendly mode of transport, travelling to his office in an electric e-rickshaw.

“We have used the e-rickshaw to give a message to save fuel. It is also a message to officers to conserve fuel. Given the global crisis, saving fuel will help us stay safe,” Tiwari said.

The initiative also saw participation at the administrative level.

District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police in several districts reached their offices on bicycles.

The District Magistrate of Khagaria stated that the move was aimed not only at saving fuel but also at promoting better health.

In Gaya, security personnel were also seen commuting on bicycles, reinforcing the broader message of conservation.

However, the developments also drew political reactions.

JJD chief Tej Pratap Yadav, who was in Gaya, criticised both the central and state governments over rising fuel prices and the continued use of large political convoys.

He remarked that if the Prime Minister is advocating for reduced convoys, the Bihar government should implement the same more strictly.

As fuel prices remain a key public concern, Bihar's 'No Vehicle Day' has added a symbolic yet visible dimension to the ongoing debate around conservation, governance, and rising costs.