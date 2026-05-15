Kerala Monsoon Rains: Orange Alert Issued In THESE Two Districts Check Forecast

Kerala Monsoon Rains: The Meteorological Department has announced that the monsoon will arrive in the state by May 26. An orange alert has been declared in Idukki and Malappuram districts, and a yellow alert in eight other districts

The Meteorological Department predicts the southwest monsoon will reach Kerala by May 26, earlier than usual, bringing heavy rains across the state.

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An orange alert has been issued for Idukki and Malappuram, warning of isolated extremely heavy rainfall, with up to 204.4 mm expected in 24 hours.A yellow alert is active in Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod, indicating a possibility of isolated heavy showers.Authorities have urged people in areas prone to landslides, mudslides, and flash floods to move to safer locations as a precautionary measure against the heavy rains.Due to the adverse weather conditions and the approaching monsoon, a complete ban on fishing has been imposed along the entire coast of Kerala to ensure safety.