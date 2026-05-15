Mango Ice Cream: Skip The Splurge, Whip Up Creamy Dessert At Home!
For this ice cream, you'll need two sweet Alphonso mangoes. First, grind 10-12 cashew nuts in a mixer jar to a fine powder-this is the secret to a creamy texture! Then, add the chopped mango pieces to the jar and blend everything into a smooth puree.
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Now, pour the cooled custard-milk mixture into the mango puree. Use the pulse mode on your blender to mix them, stopping to stir in between. This is a good time to taste it. If it's not sweet enough, you can add some more powdered sugar.
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