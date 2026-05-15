Mango Ice Cream: Skip The Splurge, Whip Up Creamy Dessert At Home!

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Everyone loves mangoes during summer, right? So, how about making creamy, shop-style mango ice cream right in your own kitchen? You can easily whip up this delicious treat at home instead of spending hundreds of rupees outside.First, take half a litre of full-fat milk in a pan. Set aside a quarter cup of this milk in a separate bowl. Now, boil the rest of the milk for four to five minutes, stirring occasionally until it thickens. Add 1/3 cup of sugar to the boiling milk and mix it well.Take the quarter cup of milk you set aside and mix in one tablespoon of mango-flavoured custard powder. If you don't have custard powder, cornflour works just as well. Make sure there are no lumps. Pour this mixture into the boiling milk and cook for another three minutes. Once the milk thickens, turn off the heat and let the mixture cool down completely.

For this ice cream, you'll need two sweet Alphonso mangoes. First, grind 10-12 cashew nuts in a mixer jar to a fine powder-this is the secret to a creamy texture! Then, add the chopped mango pieces to the jar and blend everything into a smooth puree.

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Now, pour the cooled custard-milk mixture into the mango puree. Use the pulse mode on your blender to mix them, stopping to stir in between. This is a good time to taste it. If it's not sweet enough, you can add some more powdered sugar.

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Pour the final ice cream mixture into small bowls or kulfi moulds. Garnish with some finely chopped mango pieces and dry fruits if you like. Cover each bowl with aluminium foil or plastic wrap and freeze for 9 to 10 hours. Once it's fully set, your delicious, chilled mango ice cream is ready to be served!