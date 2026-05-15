CYBER RANGES And Applied Technology Academy Announce Strategic Partnership To Launch C.O.R.E.TM

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- CYBER RANGES, the Stafford, Virginia-based leader in next-generation, attack-emulation cyber range technology, and Applied Technology Academy (ATA), the award-winning, Deerfield Beach, FL headquartered provider of instructor-led cybersecurity and IT training, have today announced a groundbreaking collaboration to develop, deploy, and support E (Cyber Operations Readiness Environment). This innovative program is purpose-built to enable and accelerate operational readiness and mission-critical cyber capabilities across the U.S. military, government agencies, and critical infrastructure sectors.

C.O.R.E. represents a next-generation, dual-use training ecosystem that combines CYBER RANGES' advanced cloud-based emulation platform with ATA's proven, hands-on instructional excellence. Designed by industry-recognized leaders in experiential cybersecurity education, C.O.R.E. delivers deep-dive experiential, scenario-driven environments aligned with the U.S. Department of War (DoW) Directive 8140 (formerly 8570) and the DoW Cyber Workforce Framework (DCWF). The C.O.R.E. environment supports both job-role qualifications and full mission readiness at technical and leadership levels, accessible via the cloud, schoolhouse, on-premises and at the tactical edge.

Dr. Almerindo "Al" Graziano, CEO of CYBER RANGES, emphasized the strategic fit: "ATA stands out as a premier training partner, consistently earning five-star accolades for its expert instructors, cutting-edge and certification-aligned curriculum, and exceptional student support. Their interactive, real-world approach – delivered by seasoned infosec professionals, prepares learners from foundational to advanced levels with remarkable effectiveness. As an SBA woman-owned business, ATA brings a collaborative, high-value ethos to every engagement. We are thrilled to partner with them to bring an unparalleled immersive training offering to the U.S. cyber defense community."

Lynn Fisher, President and CEO of Applied Technology Academy, highlighted the synergies: "CYBER RANGES delivers a truly enabling innovative, robust emulation-based platform that sets the standard for experiential cyber workforce development. Their cloud-native architecture, dedication to the cyber range domain, and proven ability to scale high-fidelity simulations address the evolving demands of DoW and our federal stakeholders. By integrating CYBER RANGES' capabilities with ATA's interactive, practitioner-focused training model, we are uniquely positioned to equip cyber professionals with the skills, confidence, and readiness required in today's contested environments."

C.O.R.E. integrates state-of-the-art cloud technology, battle-tested scenarios, and premium professional services from both organizations to create a flexible, high-impact solution. It enables realistic, hands-on training that bridges theory and practice-preparing cyberforce members to protect defense networks, government systems, and critical infrastructure with precision and agility.

For more information about C.O.R.E., CYBER RANGES, or Applied Technology Academy's full suite of cybersecurity training programs, please visit or , or contact the respective teams directly.

About CYBER RANGES

Headquartered in Stafford, Virginia, with operations supporting global clients, CYBER RANGES is a pioneer in next-generation cyber range technology. Leveraging cloud-native architecture, the company delivers scalable, high-fidelity simulation environments for cybersecurity training, capability validation, and organizational resilience testing. Trusted by governments, militaries, and enterprises worldwide-including as the official cyber range provider for the UN's International Telecommunication Union-CYBER RANGES empowers teams to build, test, and refine cyber skills in realistic, mission-relevant scenarios.



About Applied Technology Academy (ATA)

Applied Technology Academy is an award-winning, woman-owned training and development firm specializing in instructor-led IT, AI, and cybersecurity education. With a focus on practical, hands-on learning, ATA prepares professionals for industry certifications and real-world application through expert-led courses, boot camps, and customized programs. Recognized for outstanding curriculum relevance, instructor expertise, and student outcomes, ATA serves military, government, and corporate clients nationwide.



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