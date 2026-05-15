Kedarnath: Over 5 Lakh Devotees Admin Denies VIP Darshan Claims

Unprecedented Devotee Influx at Kedarnath

The high-altitude shrine of Kedarnath is experiencing an unprecedented influx of devotees this season, leading to significant logistical challenges and a firm stance from local authorities regarding equality in worship. As of May 15, 2026, the pilgrimage has seen around 5.2 lakh visitors, prompting the administration to implement strict crowd-control measures to manage the growing pressure.

Administration Denies VIP Darshan, Implements Token System

Devotees standing in long queues for darshan are unhappy with the alleged VIP darshan system. Pilgrims say that special privileges being given to some people are leading to long waiting hours for common devotees.

Despite rumours and devotee frustration regarding alleged special privileges, the Rudraprayag district administration has been vocal about maintaining a level playing field. District Magistrate Vishal Mishra clarified that no special darshan permissions have been granted. To streamline the massive queues, a token-based management system has been introduced. Authorities have urged pilgrims to embrace the spiritual journey without expecting preferential treatment, emphasising that "darshan is being conducted equally for everyone."

Talking to ANI, Rudraprayag District Magistrate Vishal Mishra said more than 5.2 lakh devotees have already visited the shrine so far, and a token-based system has been introduced to streamline crowd movement. "In Kedarnath Dham, more than 5 lakh 20 thousand people have performed darshan so far. We are issuing tokens through a token management system and facilitating darshan based on these tokens," he said.

He further appealed to devotees to cooperate with arrangements and avoid expecting any preferential treatment. "Please come to Shri Kedarnath Dham, enjoy the spiritual energy here, perform darshan, but do not expect any kind of VIP darshan," he added.

Health Department on High Alert

In view of the increasing crowd, the Health Department is also working in full alert mode and continuously providing medical services to the pilgrims. According to the Health Department, around 52,000 pilgrims have undergone health screening through Primary Health Centres and various medical units so far, while more than 62,000 patients have received examination and treatment through OPD services. Medical teams deployed along the yatra route and in the shrine area are providing immediate treatment to sick and injured devotees.

Speaking on the arrangements, Rudraprayag Chief Medical Officer Dr Ram Prakash said, "A significant number of pilgrims have arrived in Kedarnath. This figure has now reached approximately 500,000. We have screened about 52,000 pilgrims so far, and approximately 62,000 OPD consultations have been conducted across various medical facilities situated along the pilgrimage routes spanning different districts."

Emergency Response and Medical Screening

Highlighting emergency response measures, he said the department has provided ambulance services to 150 patients, while 26 critically ill patients have been airlifted through helicopter services from the Nabh facility and other difficult terrain points along the route. Health teams are also maintaining constant monitoring along the trekking route.

Dr Prakash further said that ECG-based screening has been introduced this year to identify cardiac complications among pilgrims undertaking the high-altitude trek.

The Char Dham Yatra, one of the most significant religious pilgrimages in India, formally began on April 19 with rituals across multiple shrines. The annual pilgrimage to Kedarnath Temple commenced with the ceremonial departure of the Panchmukhi palanquin of Lord Kedarnath from its winter seat at Omkareshwar Temple. (ANI)

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