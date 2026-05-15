India's Domestic Defence Production Grows To Rs 1.5 Lakh Crore In 10 Years: Rajnath Singh

MENAFN - IANS) Puttaparthi (Andhra Pradesh), May 15 (IANS) India's domestic defence production has reached a record high of Rs 1.5 lakh crore from a mere Rs 46,000 crore in 2014, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday.

He exuded confidence that domestic defence production would go up to Rs 1.75 lakh crore in a couple of months.

The minister was speaking at the foundation laying of various defence projects in this town in the Sri Sathya Sai district.

The defence minister stated that India's defence exports up to 2014 were very low.“We were able to sell weapons and equipment worth less than Rs 1,000 crore to the world, but today that has risen to a record Rs 38,424 crore. We have achieved many such accomplishments,” he said.

Rajnath Singh said the government was working towards the goal of self-reliance in the defence sector.“Our goal is absolutely clear. We are moving forward with the aim of complete self-reliance in the defence sector so that none of our forces is left behind and all our forces prove to be one better than others,” he said.

He expressed delight over the public and private sectors standing shoulder to shoulder in this effort. He noted that over the past 10 years, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the country has almost bridged the gap between the public sector and the private sector.

The minister asserted that the Public-Private Partnership model that the country has adopted transformed defence manufacturing from a closed environment into a people's movement.“It is a matter of great joy that the direct form of this people's movement is visible to us in Andhra Pradesh,” he said.

Rajnath Singh expressed happiness that the foundation stone was laid for four major projects, while a group of eight drone companies are coming together to establish a 'Drone City' in Kurnool.

He noted that the foundation stone was laid for the Core Integration and Flight Testing Centre for the Fifth Generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft of the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA).

ADA is a constituent organisation of the government's Defence Research and Development Organisation DRDO). It plays an important role in the R&D of indigenous fighter aircraft.“It is this very ADA that has given us the LCA Tejas Mark-1, and work is currently underway on Mark-2. And now, this same ADA is working on the Fifth Generation AMCA. It will be a full-fledged Fifth Generation Stealth Fighter, which only a few countries in the world possess,” the minister said.

The second project, for which foundation was laid, is the project of Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), which is an important Public Sector Undertaking of the Ministry of Defence.

This is going to become a centre for indigenous futuristic Underwater Systems. This project is worth Rs 480 crore.

The BDL project will work on Autonomous Underwater Vehicles, Underwater Countermeasure Systems, and Next Generation Torpedoes. Several important components and sub-systems, which we used to import from outside until now, will be manufactured by it.

He believed that this project would greatly enhance the capabilities of the India Navy, and would prove to be a game changer for India's blue economy and maritime security.

The minister said that the third project starting today is that of Agneyastra Energetics Limited, a subsidiary company of Bharat Forge Limited. This is a company that manufactures advanced types of weapons, and it is establishing a facility here with an investment of Rs 1,500 crore. The kind of weapons to be manufactured here will undoubtedly strengthen our preparedness for future battles, he said.

Today's fourth project is HFCL's Ammunition and Electric Fuse Plant. This plant is being built with an investment of Rs 1,294 crore. He exuded confidence that this project would add a new chapter to self-reliance in ammunition manufacturing.

He claimed that the benefits of these projects will not be limited only to the defence sector.

The defence minister expressed hope that these projects will function like growth poles. Millions of employment opportunities will be created. The academia, engineering colleges, and ITIs will all connect with this. The supply chain will develop, and small industries will be established. Local youth will get a platform to work, learn, and advance in the field of high-end technology. In other words, an entire ecosystem will develop, which will help in the holistic development of Andhra Pradesh, he added.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, state Minister Nara Lokesh and senior officials were present.