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Invaders Strike Village In Chernihiv Region Woman And Her Child Injured

Invaders Strike Village In Chernihiv Region Woman And Her Child Injured


2026-05-15 05:46:07
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Viacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

“At 6 a.m., the enemy struck a village in the Horodnia community with a Geran drone. A house caught fire. A mother and her daughter were injured. The woman is 45 years old, and the girl is 13. Both are in the hospital,” Chaus reported.

He noted that on the afternoon of May 14, a strike drone hit an agricultural enterprise in Novhorod-Siverskyi, damaging a grain storage silo. A fire broke out at the site of the strike.

Read also: Russians attack car with drone in Kherson, injuring four civilians

The head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration specified that over the past 24 hours, Russian troops fired on settlements in the region 10 times, with 28 explosions recorded.

As reported by Ukrinform, more than 31,000 users in the Chernihiv region were left without power due to the Russian attack.

Photo: State Emergency Service and National Police

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UkrinForm

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