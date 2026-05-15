Adani Electricity Advises Consumers To Use Power Wisely During Summer

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, May 15 (IANS) Adani Electricity on Friday urged consumers to use electricity judiciously during the ongoing summer season, warning that increased use of cooling appliances could lead to higher electricity bills due to movement into higher tariff slabs.

In a statement, the company said rising temperatures typically result in a sharp increase in electricity consumption as households rely more heavily on air conditioners, fans, refrigerators and other cooling devices.

It added that mindful electricity usage can help consumers reduce power bills while also supporting environmental sustainability.

"During intense heat, power usage can significantly impact your electricity bill. We educate all consumers to use electricity judiciously and follow energy-saving tips to keep their bills under control," the Adani Group company said.

"Implementing these small changes can contribute to significant savings over time and promote a more sustainable lifestyle," it added.

It advised consumers to optimise air-conditioner usage by setting temperatures at around 24 degrees Celsius and using ceiling fans to improve cooling efficiency.

Adani Electricity also suggested the use of energy-efficient appliances and programmable thermostats to regulate electricity consumption based on occupancy.

The utility provider further recommended maximising natural ventilation by opening windows during cooler mornings and evenings to allow cross-ventilation.

Consumers were also advised to use curtains or blinds to block direct sunlight during the hottest parts of the day to reduce indoor heat.

Adani Electricity said customers can lower electricity consumption by upgrading to appliances with higher energy-efficiency ratings and by unplugging electronic devices and chargers when not in use.

The company noted that several appliances continue to consume electricity even when switched off, contributing to what is commonly referred to as“phantom” energy usage.

An Adani Electricity spokesperson said efficient management of electricity consumption can significantly reduce both household expenses and environmental impact.

"Efficiently managing electricity consumption can lead to lower bills and reduce environmental impact. Small changes in behaviour and habits can add up to significant savings over time while promoting a more sustainable lifestyle," the spokesperson said.