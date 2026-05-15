ITR Filing For AY 2026-27 Begins As Income Tax Dept Releases ITR-1 And ITR-4 Utilities

There is an important update for those who file income tax returns annually. The filing of income tax returns for the fiscal year 2025–2026 (AY 2026–2027) has officially started, according to the Income Tax Department. The department announced on social media that the ITR-1 and ITR-4 Excel utility has been enabled on the e-filing portal. The Income Tax Department's action is intended to protect taxpayers against a last-minute rush. Taxpayers can file their forms before the deadline of July 31, 2026, if they act now. The Income Tax Department claims that qualified taxpayers can get the necessary forms from the official website. For AY 2026–2027, the agency said that online filing and an Excel utility are also accessible.

When it's convenient for them, taxpayers can create an Excel document offline and submit it to the portal. Those who wish to file their returns after reconciling their income, investment, and tax deduction data will find this approach to be quite beneficial. This approach also lowers the error margin.

Who can file ITR-1 'Sahaj'?

The income source and category decide which income tax return forms are used. ITR-1, or "Sahaj," is intended for people who make less than Rs 50 lakh annually. Salary, pension, rent, and interest income are all included in this. People who earn money from agriculture or who have long-term capital gains of up to Rs 1.25 lakh may also file it under Section 112A.

Who can file ITR-4 'Sugam'?

ITR-4, often known as the "Sugam" form, is intended for Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) and businesses (but not LLPs) that earn up to Rs 50 lakh annually. This form is only for those who use sections 44AD, 44ADA, and 44AE of the presumptive tax plan. Before submitting the form, the agency has instructed taxpayers to compare the information on the site with all of their income documentation.