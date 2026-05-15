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Uzbekistan Proposes Paperless Transit System Within TRACECA Corridor

Uzbekistan Proposes Paperless Transit System Within TRACECA Corridor


2026-05-15 05:34:34
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 15. Uzbekistan has proposed the full digitalization of transport procedures and the transition to a paperless transit system within the TRACECA corridor, Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Transport.

The initiative was presented by Uzbekistan's Transport Minister Ilkhom Makhkamov during the 18th meeting of the TRACECA Intergovernmental Commission in Astana, on May 15.

The Uzbek side also proposed removing existing restrictions along transport routes, improving the regulatory framework in line with international standards, and attracting grants and concessional financing from international financial institutions for TRACECA-related activities.

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