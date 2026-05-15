MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SYDNEY, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --, a premier Australian innovator in financial technology and algorithmic modeling, is proud to announce the debut of "Trend-Forecaster AI." This advanced, real-time signal generation framework is specifically engineered to assist private investors in identifying high-probability momentum shifts across global markets. For, this launch represents a pivotal advancement in its mission to provide retail traders with the predictive tools necessary to thrive in an increasingly volatile economic landscape.

The "Trend-Forecaster AI" system by Prescott Capital is not a traditional tracking tool; it is a sophisticated intelligence engine that monitors thousands of global data points simultaneously. From tracking cross-border capital flows to analyzing institutional order blocks, Prescott Capital delivers a level of market transparency that was previously accessible only to elite hedge funds. By utilizing the proprietary logic of Prescott Capital, private individuals can now identify the beginning of major price surges, allowing them to effectively "draw money" from the market before the trend becomes common knowledge.

"As the Desk Manager at Prescott Capital, my day-to-day focus is on the underlying mechanics of market direction," says Andrew Ferri. "The 'Trend-Forecaster AI' was born from our realization that most retail traders enter a position when the move is already exhausted. At Prescott Capital, we wanted to change that narrative. My desk supervises the AI to ensure it identifies the 'smart money' footprints, the subtle accumulation of assets that precedes a massive breakout. When Prescott Capital sends a signal, it's because our models have detected a fundamental shift in momentum that hasn't yet been reflected in the price. We are handing our clients a 'first-mover' advantage, essentially allowing them to ride the wave that the institutions are creating. My team at Prescott Capital ensures that the data is clean, the latency is low, and the signals are actionable for every private investor, regardless of their experience level."

The architecture of Prescott Capital is built on high-performance cloud infrastructure located in major financial hubs, ensuring that alerts are delivered to users in milliseconds. In today's high-speed trading environment, this speed is a critical competitive edge. Prescott Capital has also integrated a unique "Volatility-Shield" into the platform, which filters out false breakouts and "market noise," ensuring that users only receive signals with a high conviction rating.

Furthermore, Prescott Capital is committed to the long-term success of its community. Beyond the signal alerts, the platform provides deep-dive analysis on why certain trends are forming, helping users of

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Oliver Thorne

Communications Director

PR@

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