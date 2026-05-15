Mexico Stock Market Falls 1.40% Back Below 70,000 After Week Of Latam Resilience
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|IPC MEX
|69,207
|-1.40%
|+20.06%
|70,187
|-
|-
|-
|USD/MXN
|17.39
|+1.31%
|-10.27%
|17.17
|17.40
|17.19
|-
|WALMEX
|54.53
|-1.80%
|-15.95%
|55.53
|56.80
|54.30
|15,394,365
|GMEXICO
|211.52
|-1.71%
|+104.03%
|215.21
|216.50
|208.19
|3,631,112
|FEMSA
|210.41
|-0.52%
|+5.61%
|211.52
|216.22
|208.97
|1,689,918
|CEMEX
|22.66
|-0.31%
|+70.25%
|22.73
|23.03
|22.52
|16,007,572
|GFNORTE
|185.87
|-3.65%
|+8.75%
|192.92
|196.92
|184.69
|6,984,965
|BIMBO
|59.03
|+1.18%
|+2.41%
|58.34
|59.78
|57.72
|2,426,500
|TELEVISA
|9.80
|-0.51%
|+27.77%
|9.85
|10.09
|9.73
|2,702,601
|AMX
|23.39
|+0.13%
|+38.81%
|23.36
|23.95
|23.25
|21,098,392
|GAP
|419.23
|-0.06%
|-1.17%
|419.49
|431.99
|414.29
|797,068
|ASUR
|301.14
|-1.33%
|-13.29%
|305.21
|307.80
|299.02
|120,125
|OMA
|224.53
|-1.30%
|-7.16%
|227.48
|231.42
|222.70
|713,069
|KOF
|181.08
|-0.32%
|+3.39%
|181.67
|185.48
|179.25
|611,911
|GRUMA
|297.86
|-0.09%
|-16.23%
|298.12
|301.83
|295.00
|428,733
|KIMBER
|38.49
|-0.70%
|+9.72%
|38.76
|38.99
|38.23
|2,580,862
|AMX ADR
|27.09
|-0.11%
|+56.41%
|27.12
|27.80
|27.00
|1,077,252
Largest live moves in this report universeGFNORTE
185.87
-3.65% WALMEX
54.53
-1.80% GMEXICO
211.52
-1.71% IPC MEX
69,207
-1.40% ASUR
301.14
-1.33% USD/MXN
17.39
+1.31% OMA
224.53
-1.30% BIMBO
59.03
+1.18%
Live cross-market prices, session ranges and volume update through the day, giving each report a richer read on the instruments that matter most for the session.Rio Times Daily Market Brief · Mexico Friday, May 15, 2026 · Covering Thursday, May 14 Session Summary
The S&P/BMV IPC fell 1.40% to 69,206.85 on Thursday May 14, 2026 - breaking below 70,000 for the first time in over a week. The intraday high at 70,890 exceeded the prior session's 70,792 before collapsing to close in the lower third - a bearish exhaustion candle. The 50-DMA at 69,045 and 200-DMA at 69,041 form a clustered support zone just below price.The Big Three 1.
The S&P/BMV IPC fell 1.40% (−980.60 points) to 69,206.85 - breaking below 70,000 that held all week. Intraday range 68,836.74–70,890.09, close in the lower third. The high at 70,890 exceeded the prior session's 70,792 before collapsing - a bearish exhaustion candle and a role reversal: the market that defended became the market that gave back. 2.
Momentum rolled over fast. MACD histogram +114.37 fell from +186.80, line +346.86 above signal +232.49 - bullish stack intact but weakening. RSI fast 51.29 down from 57.90, slow 51.47, both at the 50 inflection. The 50-DMA (69,045) and 200-DMA (69,041) form a clustered support 162 points (0.2%) below. 3.
The structural case is intact. Banxico at 6.50% after the May 7 cut delivered cumulative ease, the World Cup is 28 days away, USMCA review July 1 is the institutional anchor, and Q1 earnings (Cemex EBITDA US$794M +34%) were constructive. Thursday looked like late-cycle profit-taking. S&P/BMV IPC 69,206 −1.40% RSI Fast 51.29 at 50 line 200-DMA 69,041 0.2% below From Feb 12 ATH −4.0% 72,111 peak 03 Key Movers Winners
Airport operators held firm on the World Cup demand trade. ASUR/B, GAP/B, and OMA attracted bids on the structural tourism setup. Defensive staples - Bimbo (BIMBOA), Femsa (FEMSAUBD) - caught flows. Cemex (CEMEXCPO) retained a relative bid on the record Q1 EBITDA. Breadth was narrow.Losers
Profit-taking concentrated in the largest weights. Grupo México (GMEXICOB), América Móvil (AMXB), and Walmex - the IPC's heaviest at MXN 94.87B / 82.95B / 56.38B market cap - gave back the most points. Industrias Peñoles (PE&OLES) led the high-priced names lower. The banking complex (Banorte, Inbursa) softened on US curve steepening.§04 · Market Commentary
Thursday completed the role reversal that defined the LatAm week. Mexico led the region Monday through Wednesday - the lone gainer Tuesday on US CPI. The intraday high at 70,890 pushed above prior session highs before collapsing 2,053 points to close at 69,206. As Brazil bounced 0.72% and Colombia surged 2.34% on Ecopetrol, capital rotated out of Mexico's relative-strength names.
The structural Mexico case is unchanged. Banxico at 6.50% delivered cumulative ease that compares favorably with Brazil's 14.50%. Q1 earnings were constructive: Cemex with record EBITDA US$794M (+34% YoY, margin +3.3pp to 19.8%), BMV Q1 EBITDA MXN 685M (+6%, 56.5% margin). USMCA review July 1 is the institutional anchor. The clustered 69,045/69,041 support decides whether Thursday was rotation or mean reversion.05 Technical Analysis S&P/BMV IPC daily, BMV. TradingView · May 15, 2026, 06:14 UTC
The IPC closed at 69,206 - below the 20-DMA (69,475), at the 50-DMA (69,045), just above the 200-DMA (69,041). The candle is a long red bar with a high above prior resistance and a close in the lower third - textbook bearish exhaustion. MACD histogram +114.37 rolled from +186.80; line +346.86 above signal +232.49 keeps the bullish stack intact. RSI fast 51.29 down from 57.90, at the 50 inflection. The clustered 69,045/69,041 zone is now the decisive level.Resistance: 69,475 (20-DMA) → 70,000 (psychological) → 70,890 (Thu high) → 71,037 (upper BB) Support: 69,045 (50-DMA) → 69,041 (200-DMA) → 68,836 (Thu low) → 68,275 → 67,835 Invalidation: Daily close below 67,835 200-DMA major support opens 66,963 then 64,606 deep correction. 06 Forward Look Friday, May 15 · 08:30 ET US Empire State, retail sales, import prices. Hot follow-through extends curve steepening; cool prints offer the first relief for the IPC bank complex. Wednesday, June 11 · World Cup FIFA World Cup kickoff at Estadio Azteca. Now 28 days away. Airport operators, hospitality, and consumer staples should outperform. Wednesday, July 1 · USMCA review USMCA review formally begins. The institutional anchor for Mexico's nearshoring premium. Constructive language extends the re-rating thesis. Through Q2 · Banxico path After the May 7 cut to 6.50%, the question is pace. Further easing supports the IPC re-rating; pause re-anchors with USMCA as the swing. 07 Questions & Answers What is the S&P/BMV IPC and how is it weighted? The S&P/BMV IPC is the benchmark capitalization-weighted index of the Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, comprising 31 instruments. Largest weights: Grupo México (MXN 94.87B), América Móvil (MXN 82.95B), Walmex (MXN 56.38B). ATH at 72,111.41 set February 12, 2026. What are the key catalysts for Mexican stocks in 2026? Four pillars: Banxico easing (6.50% after May 7 cut); USMCA review beginning July 1 (the nearshoring anchor); FIFA World Cup arriving June 11 at Estadio Azteca; and the just-completed Q1 cycle (Cemex record EBITDA US$794M, BMV EBITDA MXN 685M). How does Mexico compare to other Latin American markets right now? Mexico was the worst LatAm performer Thursday at −1.40% after leading the region all week. Colombia rebounded 2.34% on Ecopetrol, Brazil bounced 0.72% on Q1. The role reversal: the market that defended Tuesday and Wednesday became the marginal seller Thursday as capital rotated into oversold names. Verdict
The IPC enters Friday at 69,206 with the 50-DMA (69,045) and 200-DMA (69,041) forming a clustered support zone 162 points below. The bearish exhaustion candle is real, but momentum (MACD stack still intact) and structural setup (Banxico at 6.50%, World Cup, USMCA) remain supportive. A bounce confirms Thursday was rotation; a clean break opens 67,835 and a deeper correction.
Related: Mexico defends 70K Wednesday · Colombia bounce · Brazil Q1 dispersion.Scenario range: 67,835 (200-DMA major support) - 70,890 (Thursday rejection high). The clustered 69,045/69,041 zone is the decisive test.
Disclaimer: This analysis is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Emerging-market equity markets carry political and currency risk. Always consult a licensed financial advisor. Published by The Rio Times.
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