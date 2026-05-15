Mexico Stock Market Falls 1.40% Back Below 70,000 After Week Of Latam Resilience

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May 15, 06:30 IPC MEX 69,207 -1.40% USD/MXN 17.39 +1.31% WALMEX 54.53 -1.80% GMEXICO 211.52 -1.71%

Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IPC MEX 69,207 -1.40% +20.06% 70,187 - - - USD/MXN 17.39 +1.31% -10.27% 17.17 17.40 17.19 - WALMEX 54.53 -1.80% -15.95% 55.53 56.80 54.30 15,394,365 GMEXICO 211.52 -1.71% +104.03% 215.21 216.50 208.19 3,631,112 FEMSA 210.41 -0.52% +5.61% 211.52 216.22 208.97 1,689,918 CEMEX 22.66 -0.31% +70.25% 22.73 23.03 22.52 16,007,572 GFNORTE 185.87 -3.65% +8.75% 192.92 196.92 184.69 6,984,965 BIMBO 59.03 +1.18% +2.41% 58.34 59.78 57.72 2,426,500 TELEVISA 9.80 -0.51% +27.77% 9.85 10.09 9.73 2,702,601 AMX 23.39 +0.13% +38.81% 23.36 23.95 23.25 21,098,392 GAP 419.23 -0.06% -1.17% 419.49 431.99 414.29 797,068 ASUR 301.14 -1.33% -13.29% 305.21 307.80 299.02 120,125 OMA 224.53 -1.30% -7.16% 227.48 231.42 222.70 713,069 KOF 181.08 -0.32% +3.39% 181.67 185.48 179.25 611,911 GRUMA 297.86 -0.09% -16.23% 298.12 301.83 295.00 428,733 KIMBER 38.49 -0.70% +9.72% 38.76 38.99 38.23 2,580,862 AMX ADR 27.09 -0.11% +56.41% 27.12 27.80 27.00 1,077,252

Largest live moves in this report universe

GFNORTE185.87-3.65% WALMEX54.53-1.80% GMEXICO211.52-1.71% IPC MEX69,207-1.40% ASUR301.14-1.33% USD/MXN17.39+1.31% OMA224.53-1.30% BIMBO59.03+1.18%

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Rio Times Daily Market Brief · Mexico Friday, May 15, 2026 · Covering Thursday, May 14 Session

Summary

The S&P/BMV IPC fell 1.40% to 69,206.85 on Thursday May 14, 2026 - breaking below 70,000 for the first time in over a week. The intraday high at 70,890 exceeded the prior session's 70,792 before collapsing to close in the lower third - a bearish exhaustion candle. The 50-DMA at 69,045 and 200-DMA at 69,041 form a clustered support zone just below price.

The Big Three 1.The S&P/BMV IPC fell 1.40% (−980.60 points) to 69,206.85 - breaking below 70,000 that held all week. Intraday range 68,836.74–70,890.09, close in the lower third. The high at 70,890 exceeded the prior session's 70,792 before collapsing - a bearish exhaustion candle and a role reversal: the market that defended became the market that gave back. 2.Momentum rolled over fast. MACD histogram +114.37 fell from +186.80, line +346.86 above signal +232.49 - bullish stack intact but weakening. RSI fast 51.29 down from 57.90, slow 51.47, both at the 50 inflection. The 50-DMA (69,045) and 200-DMA (69,041) form a clustered support 162 points (0.2%) below. 3.The structural case is intact. Banxico at 6.50% after the May 7 cut delivered cumulative ease, the World Cup is 28 days away, USMCA review July 1 is the institutional anchor, and Q1 earnings (Cemex EBITDA US$794M +34%) were constructive. Thursday looked like late-cycle profit-taking.

S&P/BMV IPC 69,206 −1.40% RSI Fast 51.29 at 50 line 200-DMA 69,041 0.2% below From Feb 12 ATH −4.0% 72,111 peak

03 Key Movers Winners

Airport operators held firm on the World Cup demand trade. ASUR/B, GAP/B, and OMA attracted bids on the structural tourism setup. Defensive staples - Bimbo (BIMBOA), Femsa (FEMSAUBD) - caught flows. Cemex (CEMEXCPO) retained a relative bid on the record Q1 EBITDA. Breadth was narrow.

Losers

Profit-taking concentrated in the largest weights. Grupo México (GMEXICOB), América Móvil (AMXB), and Walmex - the IPC's heaviest at MXN 94.87B / 82.95B / 56.38B market cap - gave back the most points. Industrias Peñoles (PE&OLES) led the high-priced names lower. The banking complex (Banorte, Inbursa) softened on US curve steepening.

§04 · Market Commentary

Thursday completed the role reversal that defined the LatAm week. Mexico led the region Monday through Wednesday - the lone gainer Tuesday on US CPI. The intraday high at 70,890 pushed above prior session highs before collapsing 2,053 points to close at 69,206. As Brazil bounced 0.72% and Colombia surged 2.34% on Ecopetrol, capital rotated out of Mexico's relative-strength names.

The structural Mexico case is unchanged. Banxico at 6.50% delivered cumulative ease that compares favorably with Brazil's 14.50%. Q1 earnings were constructive: Cemex with record EBITDA US$794M (+34% YoY, margin +3.3pp to 19.8%), BMV Q1 EBITDA MXN 685M (+6%, 56.5% margin). USMCA review July 1 is the institutional anchor. The clustered 69,045/69,041 support decides whether Thursday was rotation or mean reversion.

05 Technical Analysis

S&P/BMV IPC daily, BMV. TradingView · May 15, 2026, 06:14 UTC

The IPC closed at 69,206 - below the 20-DMA (69,475), at the 50-DMA (69,045), just above the 200-DMA (69,041). The candle is a long red bar with a high above prior resistance and a close in the lower third - textbook bearish exhaustion. MACD histogram +114.37 rolled from +186.80; line +346.86 above signal +232.49 keeps the bullish stack intact. RSI fast 51.29 down from 57.90, at the 50 inflection. The clustered 69,045/69,041 zone is now the decisive level.

Resistance: 69,475 (20-DMA) → 70,000 (psychological) → 70,890 (Thu high) → 71,037 (upper BB) Support: 69,045 (50-DMA) → 69,041 (200-DMA) → 68,836 (Thu low) → 68,275 → 67,835 Invalidation: Daily close below 67,835 200-DMA major support opens 66,963 then 64,606 deep correction.

06 Forward Look Friday, May 15 · 08:30 ET US Empire State, retail sales, import prices. Hot follow-through extends curve steepening; cool prints offer the first relief for the IPC bank complex. Wednesday, June 11 · World Cup FIFA World Cup kickoff at Estadio Azteca. Now 28 days away. Airport operators, hospitality, and consumer staples should outperform. Wednesday, July 1 · USMCA review USMCA review formally begins. The institutional anchor for Mexico's nearshoring premium. Constructive language extends the re-rating thesis. Through Q2 · Banxico path After the May 7 cut to 6.50%, the question is pace. Further easing supports the IPC re-rating; pause re-anchors with USMCA as the swing.

07 Questions & Answers What is the S&P/BMV IPC and how is it weighted? The S&P/BMV IPC is the benchmark capitalization-weighted index of the Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, comprising 31 instruments. Largest weights: Grupo México (MXN 94.87B), América Móvil (MXN 82.95B), Walmex (MXN 56.38B). ATH at 72,111.41 set February 12, 2026. What are the key catalysts for Mexican stocks in 2026? Four pillars: Banxico easing (6.50% after May 7 cut); USMCA review beginning July 1 (the nearshoring anchor); FIFA World Cup arriving June 11 at Estadio Azteca; and the just-completed Q1 cycle (Cemex record EBITDA US$794M, BMV EBITDA MXN 685M). How does Mexico compare to other Latin American markets right now? Mexico was the worst LatAm performer Thursday at −1.40% after leading the region all week. Colombia rebounded 2.34% on Ecopetrol, Brazil bounced 0.72% on Q1. The role reversal: the market that defended Tuesday and Wednesday became the marginal seller Thursday as capital rotated into oversold names.

Verdict

The IPC enters Friday at 69,206 with the 50-DMA (69,045) and 200-DMA (69,041) forming a clustered support zone 162 points below. The bearish exhaustion candle is real, but momentum (MACD stack still intact) and structural setup (Banxico at 6.50%, World Cup, USMCA) remain supportive. A bounce confirms Thursday was rotation; a clean break opens 67,835 and a deeper correction.

Related: Mexico defends 70K Wednesday · Colombia bounce · Brazil Q1 dispersion.

Scenario range: 67,835 (200-DMA major support) - 70,890 (Thursday rejection high). The clustered 69,045/69,041 zone is the decisive test.

Disclaimer: This analysis is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Emerging-market equity markets carry political and currency risk. Always consult a licensed financial advisor. Published by The Rio Times.

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