KYV-101 Sales Forecast And Market Size Analysis Report 2026-2034 With Focus On United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, And Japan

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KYV-101 presents key market opportunities in autoimmune diseases like SPS and gMG through regulatory advancements, promising clinical efficacy, and unmet needs for novel therapies. It offers potential as a disruptor with first-to-market status in rare indications, supported by strong strategic positioning and development capabilities.

Dublin, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "KYV-101 Sales Forecast and Market Size Analysis - 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The KYV-101 market forecast, as reported in the "KYV-101 Sales Forecast, and Market Size Analysis - 2034" study, provides comprehensive insights into its potential in treating conditions like Myasthenia Gravis, Multiple Sclerosis, and others across the major global markets. The report details KYV-101's forecasted sales, mechanism of action, dosage, and regulatory milestones, while also analyzing competition and emerging therapies.

KYV-101 is an investigational CAR T-cell therapy developed by Kyverna Therapeutics, designed to target CD19+ B-cells. It utilizes a CAR T-cell process involving the ex vivo modification of patient T-cells to target and deplete pathogenic B-cells in autoimmune diseases. The therapy showed efficacy in early trials for gMG, demonstrating significant clinical score reductions, and maintains a manageable safety profile.

Key Factors Driving KYV-101 Growth

Registrational and Regulatory Advancement:

KYV-101 is advancing in clinical programs with US FDA alignment. In Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS), Kyverna completed enrollment in the KYSA-8 Phase II trial aimed to support a Biologics License Application by mid-2026. The KYSA-6 Phase II/III study for Generalized Myasthenia Gravis (gMG) reported positive interim data and aims to start Phase III enrollment by late 2025.

Positive Clinical Data:

Reports indicate promising outcomes: in gMG, all patients in KYSA-6 showed significant improvements post-KYV-101 infusion, especially those previously unresponsive to other therapies. KYV-101 demonstrated durable efficacy in autoimmune conditions, which suggests potential for SPS and other diseases.

Significant Unmet Need and Market Opportunity:

With no FDA-approved treatments for SPS, KYV-101 could be a pioneering therapy. In Myasthenia Gravis, where current treatments require long-term immunosuppression, KYV-101 offers a potential single-dose solution if successful.

Broad Potential Across Diseases:

KYV-101 is under evaluation in additional autoimmune diseases, including lupus nephritis through ongoing trials (KYSA-1 and KYSA-3) and in investigator-led studies for multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, and systemic sclerosis. Emerging data supports KYV-101's potential across these conditions.

Strategic Positioning and Preparedness:

Kyverna is preparing for commercialization with FDA-aligned trial designs and broadening production capabilities by partnering with various manufacturers. Their educational outreach initiatives aim to inform medical professionals about CAR T-cell therapy benefits.

Analytical Perspective:

The KYV-101 market report leverages robust data sourced from internal databases, and primary and secondary research. It provides an analytical view of clinical and competitive landscapes, with future projections up to 2034, guiding strategic decisions within the immunology field.

KYV-101 Recent Developments



In December 2025, Kyverna Therapeutics announced positive topline data from the KYSA-8 Phase II trial for mivocabtagene autoleucel ('miv-cel', KYV-101), targeting SPS with CAR T-cell technology. In October 2025, Kyverna revealed data from a Phase I/II trial assessing KYV-101 in rheumatoid arthritis, showing their commitment to tackling refractory cases.

Scope of the KYV-101 Market Report



Detailing KYV-101's mechanism, regulatory developments, and sales projections.

Covers the geographical sales landscape and emerging market trends.

Highlights SWOT analysis and market positioning of KYV-101 against competitors. Forecasts sales data through 2034 across key markets.

Market Potential & Revenue Forecast



Outlines anticipated market size and positioning.

Explores pricing strategies and competitive landscape. Evaluates clinical differentiation and potential market entry timelines.

In Summary: KYV-101 is poised to alter the landscape of autoimmune disease treatment with its robust efficacy and strategic positioning. The upcoming years could see extensive adoption and expanded application across multiple conditions.

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