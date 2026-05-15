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Unibank CB OJSC Attracts $20 Million In Debt Financing From International Fund

Unibank CB OJSC Attracts $20 Million In Debt Financing From International Fund


2026-05-15 05:09:43
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Unibank CB OJSC has further strengthened its position in international financial markets by securing substantial new funding. As part of a strategic partnership with, the Bank has obtained two loan facilities totaling USD 20 million.

This cooperation is seen as a testament to Unibank's commitment to sustainable development principles and the strong confidence international financial institutions place in the Bank.

Of the total amount, USD 10 million (in AZN equivalent) has been provided by the Global Climate Partnership Fund SA for a term of 5 years. The remaining USD 10 million (in AZN equivalent) has been extended for a 3-year term through funds managed by responsAbility.

The newly attracted funds are intended to support the expansion of Unibank's loan portfolio, with a particular focus on financing entrepreneurship and sustainable projects. This will further strengthen the Bank's support for the real sector of the economy.

Heybat Gadirov, Acting Chairman of the Management Board of Unibank CB OJSC:

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