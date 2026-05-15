Unibank CB OJSC Attracts $20 Million In Debt Financing From International Fund
This cooperation is seen as a testament to Unibank's commitment to sustainable development principles and the strong confidence international financial institutions place in the Bank.
Of the total amount, USD 10 million (in AZN equivalent) has been provided by the Global Climate Partnership Fund SA for a term of 5 years. The remaining USD 10 million (in AZN equivalent) has been extended for a 3-year term through funds managed by responsAbility.
The newly attracted funds are intended to support the expansion of Unibank's loan portfolio, with a particular focus on financing entrepreneurship and sustainable projects. This will further strengthen the Bank's support for the real sector of the economy.
Heybat Gadirov, Acting Chairman of the Management Board of Unibank CB OJSC:--
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