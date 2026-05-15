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Turkmen Delegation Holds High-Level Talks With Uganda Leadership

Turkmen Delegation Holds High-Level Talks With Uganda Leadership


2026-05-15 05:09:43
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 15. A delegation from Turkmenistan led by Chairman of the Democratic Party of Turkmenistan Ata Serdarov met President of Uganda Yoweri Museveni in the city of Entebbe, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

During the talks, the sides discussed prospects for strengthening bilateral relations and expanding mutually beneficial cooperation.

The Turkmen delegation, on behalf of Turkmenistan's President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the National Leader of the Turkmen People Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, congratulated Museveni on his re-election and inauguration.

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Trend News Agency

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