Turkmen Delegation Holds High-Level Talks With Uganda Leadership

The Turkmen delegation, on behalf of Turkmenistan's President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the National Leader of the Turkmen People Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, congratulated Museveni on his re-election and inauguration.

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