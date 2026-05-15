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Azerbaijan's Baku Set To Host VII World Forum On Intercultural Dialogue

Azerbaijan's Baku Set To Host VII World Forum On Intercultural Dialogue


2026-05-15 05:09:43
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. The 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue will be held in Baku on October 27-29, a source in the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture told Trend.

The source noted that the forum will be held in partnership with the Ministry of Culture, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), the UN Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO), and the UN World Tourism Organization (UN Tourism).

The forum, which is part of the Baku Process on intercultural dialogue, initiated by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in 2008, was founded in 2011, and this year marks the 15th anniversary of the forum.

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