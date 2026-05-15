Associate Professor, Sustainability Science, Lund University

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David Harnesk is an Associate Professor ('Docent') in Sustainability Science, and a researcher and teacher at the Lund University Centre for Sustainability Studies (LUCSUS). He is a part-time researcher at Silvermuseet - the Institute for Arctic Landscape Research (INSARC). His research has a thematic focus on land issues, social movements and methodology in sustainability transformations. His research is interdisciplinary and action-oriented, currently focusing on the climatic and environmental conditions of Indigenous Sámi reindeer pastoralism, and its surrounding social and political mobilization, in Sweden and Norway.

–present Associate Professor, Sustainability Science, Lund University

Experience