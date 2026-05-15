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David Harnesk

David Harnesk


2026-05-15 05:09:04
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Associate Professor, Sustainability Science, Lund University
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David Harnesk is an Associate Professor ('Docent') in Sustainability Science, and a researcher and teacher at the Lund University Centre for Sustainability Studies (LUCSUS). He is a part-time researcher at Silvermuseet - the Institute for Arctic Landscape Research (INSARC). His research has a thematic focus on land issues, social movements and methodology in sustainability transformations. His research is interdisciplinary and action-oriented, currently focusing on the climatic and environmental conditions of Indigenous Sámi reindeer pastoralism, and its surrounding social and political mobilization, in Sweden and Norway.

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  • –present Associate Professor, Sustainability Science, Lund University

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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