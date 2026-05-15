India Reaffirms Commitment To Boost Credibility, Compliance In Natural Diamond Sector

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 15 (IANS) India reaffirmed its commitment to boost credibility, compliance and consumer confidence in the natural diamond sector as the Kimberley Process Intersessional Meeting 2026 concluded here under India's chairship, the government said on Friday.

The four‐day meeting brought together Kimberley Process participants, observers, industry stakeholders and civil society organisations to advance discussions on monitoring, technical processes, governance, statistics and artisanal production.

The discussions at the meeting had a sustained focus on strengthening transparency, improving operational mechanisms and reinforcing trust across the natural diamond value chain, the statement from the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said,“India, as the world's leading centre for diamond cutting and polishing, recognises the vital role of the KP in ensuring that natural diamonds remain a symbol of trust, responsibility and shared prosperity.”

The minister highlighted that the natural diamond sector sustains millions of livelihoods across producing, processing and consuming nations, and India will continue to champion a KP that is robust, transparent and responsive to both industry and consumer expectations.

KP Chair 2026 Suchindra Misra emphasised that trust remains the foundation of the natural diamond trade and highlighted the importance of reinforcing the Kimberley Process as a pillar of responsible sourcing, transparency and confidence across the diamond value chain, the statement said.

The event also highlighted the importance of enhancing communication and outreach efforts to better convey the positive impact of the Kimberley Process to end consumers, including responsible sourcing practices, development outcomes and livelihood support across producing nations and communities, the ministry said.

The Kimberley Process Certification Scheme, established under United Nations General Assembly Resolution, is a global initiative aimed at preventing conflict diamonds from entering legitimate trade and promoting responsible sourcing across the natural diamond supply chain.

-IANS

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