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Erdogan Visits Alem.AI Center
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made a visit on Thursday to the Alem.AI Artificial Intelligence Center alongside Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during his official journey to Kazakhstan.
Erdogan is currently in Kazakhstan for participation in the Türkiye-Kazakhstan High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council Meeting as well as the informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States.
After attending the Türkiye-Kazakhstan Business Forum held in Astana, Erdogan proceeded to the Alem.AI Artificial Intelligence Center, where Tokayev and other officials provided him with a briefing on the center’s operations and ongoing projects. The Turkish leader also observed a video presentation about Türkiye shown on the facility’s display screens.
During the visit, Erdogan was joined by several senior figures, including Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir, AK Party Deputy Chair Omer Ileri, Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Council of Elders Chair Binali Yildirim, Presidential Communications Director Burhanettin Duran, along with other high-ranking officials.
Erdogan is currently in Kazakhstan for participation in the Türkiye-Kazakhstan High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council Meeting as well as the informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States.
After attending the Türkiye-Kazakhstan Business Forum held in Astana, Erdogan proceeded to the Alem.AI Artificial Intelligence Center, where Tokayev and other officials provided him with a briefing on the center’s operations and ongoing projects. The Turkish leader also observed a video presentation about Türkiye shown on the facility’s display screens.
During the visit, Erdogan was joined by several senior figures, including Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir, AK Party Deputy Chair Omer Ileri, Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Council of Elders Chair Binali Yildirim, Presidential Communications Director Burhanettin Duran, along with other high-ranking officials.
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