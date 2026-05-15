Nubank Q1 Profit +41% To $871M (R$4.4B), Misses Consensus

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NUBANK trades at 12.93 today, with the session change at +0.86%.

Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU / B3: ROXO34), the world's largest digital bank outside China and Latin America's most valuable financial-services platform, reported Q1 2026 net income of $871 million (R$4.4 billion) - up 41 percent year-on-year but materially below the LSEG analyst consensus of $980 million (R$4.95 billion), according to the earnings release published after market close Thursday May 14.

The Nubank Q1 earnings tell a mixed story: revenue of $5.32 billion (R$26.9 billion) crossed the $5 billion threshold for the first time, a record beating analyst expectations of $4.61 billion ($23.3 billion equivalent) by 15 percent. Net Interest Income (NII) reached $3.25 billion (R$16.4 billion), also a record. Return on equity (ROE) closed at 29 percent - down 4 percentage points from Q4 2025's 33 percent but still 5 points above Itaú's 24 percent comparison level.

The headline disappointment came from credit. Credit-loss allowances surged 33 percent sequentially to $1.79 billion (R$9.04 billion), as Nubank's total credit portfolio expanded 40 percent year-on-year to $37.2 billion (R$187.9 billion). The 15-90 day delinquency ratio jumped to 5.0 percent from 4.1 percent in Q4 2025 - a 90-basis-point sequential deterioration that drove the post-print reaction. CFO Guilherme Lago framed the increase as“the first-quarter seasonality, not a deterioration in asset quality” in commentary to Reuters.

Market reaction was immediate. Nubank shares fell more than 9 percent in after-market trading on the NYSE around 6:17 p.m. New York time. The stock had been the worst-performing Latin American financial-services equity year-to-date entering the print - down approximately 24 percent in 2026 on investor concern over the AI investment cycle's impact on fintech business models. Pre-print Wednesday close was $12.93 (R$65.30).

Nu Holdings, listed on the NYSE as NU and on B3 as ROXO34, is the world's largest digital banking platform outside China and Latin America's most valuable financial-services company. Founded in 2013 in São Paulo by Colombian entrepreneur David Vélez, Brazilian Cristina Junqueira and American Edward Wible, the company has scaled from a single no-fee credit card product to 135 million customers across Brazil (115 million), Mexico (15 million) and Colombia (5 million).

The 2021 NYSE IPO valued the company at $41 billion (R$207B) and was backed by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway through a $500 million (R$2.53B) pre-IPO investment.

CEO David Vélez and CFO Guilherme Lago lead the operation, with former Brazilian Central Bank chief Roberto Campos Neto joining as Vice Chairman and Global Public Policy Head in July 2025 - a strategic hire the Rio Times reported on at the time to accelerate international regulatory engagement. The company is now Brazil's largest private financial institution by customer count, surpassing Itaú, Bradesco and Santander.

Q1 2026 net income reached $871 million (R$4.4 billion), up 41 percent year-on-year. The growth compounds - net income has compounded at more than 80 percent year-on-year since 2022, per the company's earnings release. However, the headline figure fell short of LSEG analyst consensus of $980 million (R$4.95 billion) - an 11 percent miss that the market focused on. Bottom-line EPS came in at approximately $0.19 versus the $0.2039 consensus estimate, a 6.8 percent deviation.

Total revenue reached $5.32 billion (R$26.9 billion) on a managerial basis - the first time Nubank quarterly revenue has surpassed the $5 billion threshold. Reported revenue of $4.97 billion (R$25.1 billion) beat the analyst consensus of $4.61 billion ($23.3 billion equivalent) by 8 percent. Net Interest Income reached a record $3.25 billion (R$16.4 billion), up 12 percent sequentially.

The revenue mix was the operational story. Credit Income reached $3.17 billion (R$16.0 billion), Float Income $1.38 billion (R$7.0 billion), and Fee Income $759 million (R$3.83 billion). Gross profit grew 27 percent year-on-year to $1.88 billion (R$9.49 billion). The gross profit mix reflected the elevated credit loss allowances, which reduced credit's relative contribution and brought float to 41 percent of the total gross profit.

ROE closed at 29 percent - up 2 percentage points year-on-year but down 4 points from Q4 2025's 33 percent. The sequential ROE compression reflects the credit provisioning step-up. For comparison, Itaú reported Q1 2026 ROE of 24 percent, meaning Nubank continues to deliver superior capital efficiency despite the moderation.

Risk-Adjusted Net Interest Margin (NIM) closed at 9.5 percent in Q1, down 100 basis points sequentially but up 20 basis points year-on-year. The sequential NIM compression directly reflects the higher credit loss allowances feeding into the risk-adjustment factor - operational NIM excluding provisioning effects remained robust.

The efficiency ratio improved to a record-low 17.6 percent - down from 19.9 percent in Q4 2025. Management noted that full-year 2026 efficiency is still expected at approximately 20 percent, suggesting Q2-Q4 will see investment-driven efficiency stepup. The Q1 figure benefited from both structural cost discipline and timing factors that may not repeat through the year.

The credit-quality story was the headline pressure point. The 15-90 day delinquency ratio jumped to 5.0 percent in Q1, up from 4.1 percent in Q4 2025 - a 90-basis-point sequential deterioration. CFO Lago attributed this to three factors: first-quarter seasonality typical of Brazilian credit cycles; intentional expansion into higher-risk segments where enhanced risk models gave Nu confidence to lend profitably; and product mix shifts.

The 90+ day NPL ratio actually improved slightly to 6.5 percent from 6.6 percent in Q4 2025 - providing some reassurance that the underlying asset quality of mature portfolio cohorts is holding. The divergence between rising early-stage and stable late-stage NPL is the analytical question: will the 15-90 day cohort migrate to 90+ default, or resolve back to current?

Credit-loss allowances closed at $1.79 billion (R$9.04 billion), up 33 percent quarter-over-quarter. The provisioning step-up is the single largest factor between the EBITDA-equivalent operational beat and the EPS miss. Management explicitly framed the provisioning as“intentional” - based on enhanced internal risk models that recognised expected credit losses earlier in the lending lifecycle.

Total credit portfolio reached $37.2 billion (R$187.9 billion), up 40 percent year-on-year. Total deposits reached $42.4 billion (R$214.1 billion), up 22 percent year-on-year. Cost of deposits closed at 88 percent of Brazilian interbank rates - slightly higher sequentially but still demonstrating the structural funding-cost advantage versus incumbent banks.

The Mexico story is the operational standout. Nubank reached 15 million customers in Mexico and achieved break-even for the first time. The company is now the third-largest financial institution in the Mexican market - a remarkable achievement given Mexico's incumbent dominance by BBVA Mexico and Banorte. As the Rio Times reported in March 2026 on the Q4 2025 print, Mexico was approaching break-even - the Q1 2026 inflection confirms it.

The AI integration narrative deepened materially. CEO Vélez announced that NuFormer, the company's proprietary set of foundation models, is now in production for credit card underwriting in Brazil and Mexico, and for unsecured lending in Brazil. The AI Private Banker functionalities serve over 15 million monthly active users.“We are not adding AI to the financial system, we are rebuilding the financial system around AI,” Vélez stated in the earnings commentary.

US expansion is calibrated. Per management commentary, Nubank's investment in US market entry is capped at less than 100 basis points of consolidated efficiency ratio in both 2026 and 2027 - a deliberately measured approach to entering the world's most competitive banking market. The OCC conditional approval for a US national bank charter, disclosed with Q4 2025 results, provides the regulatory foundation.

KPMG provided a clean IAS 34 interim review of the Q1 2026 financial statements - a meaningful governance signal given Nubank's accounting-transparency record since IPO. The audit opinion is supplementary confidence underwriting the credit-provisioning step-up framework.

The Nubank Q1 print is the most consequential Latin American fintech earnings release of 2026 and tests three concurrent investment theses: the structural Latin American banking-disruption story, the AI-driven credit-underwriting transformation, and the global-expansion optionality from US-charter approval and Abu Dhabi headquarters expansion. The 11 percent EPS miss versus consensus pressures all three narratives simultaneously.

The customer growth context anchors the bull case. As the Rio Times Brazil Fintech 2026 reference guide documented, Nubank has scaled to become“the world's largest digital bank outside China.” Reaching 135 million customers, including 115 million in Brazil (over 60 percent of Brazil's adult population), 15 million in Mexico, and 5 million in Colombia, the platform now operates at a scale where unit economics become dominant - every additional customer generates incremental contribution against a fixed technology cost base.

The Mexico break-even is structurally significant. As the Rio Times reported in March 2025, Mexico had been a profitability drag through 2024, and CEO Vélez's return to operational control was partly framed around the Mexico-acceleration mandate. Reaching 15 million customers and break-even in Q1 2026 confirms that the Brazil-replication playbook works in adjacent markets - directly de-risking the upcoming US, UK, and Abu Dhabi expansion thesis.

The 15-90 day NPL spike to 5.0 percent is the central analytical question. CFO Lago framed it as seasonal and intentional, but the market reaction signals investor skepticism. Brazilian household debt remains at multi-decade highs alongside the 15 percent Selic rate environment.

As the Rio Times' Kora Saúde restructuring coverage framed the broader picture,“the pattern is consistent: pandemic-era debt-funded growth, normalizing valuations, and a Selic still high enough to make rolling over expensive paper structurally unprofitable” - pressures that affect consumer credit just as they affect corporate credit.

The AI investment narrative is the structural differentiator. CEO Vélez's statement that NuFormer represents“rebuilding the financial system around AI” rather than incremental AI integration is the cleanest articulation yet of Nubank's competitive moat thesis. NuFormer in production for credit card underwriting in Brazil and Mexico means AI is touching the largest unit-economics product line - every basis point of improved underwriting accuracy translates to lower credit losses across the $37.2 billion (R$187.9 billion) credit portfolio.

The market-share consolidation is the macro-relevant story. Nubank is now the largest private financial institution in Brazil by customer count, the third-largest in Mexico, and the fifth-largest bank in Colombia - having reached fifth position in Colombian savings deposits in only 18 months. As the Rio Times reported on the Colombian inflection, the company's COP$5.6 trillion ($1.3 billion / R$6.6 billion) in savings deposits at 5.75 percent market share is“the only digital-only bank in the country's top ten.”

The global expansion arc is the upside scenario. As the Rio Times reported in April 2026, Nubank announced an Abu Dhabi expansion in Q1, positioning the company within the UAE's ADGM fintech hub framework with regulatory sandboxes, tax advantages, and a gateway to Southeast Asian and North African markets. Combined with the OCC conditional approval for a US national bank charter and the planned UK-domicile relocation, Nubank is building three potential international expansion vectors simultaneously.

The AI-vs-fintech bear case explains the YTD share-price weakness. Nubank stock is down approximately 24 percent in 2026, the worst-performing Latin American financial-services equity year-to-date. The bearish thesis: AI fundamentally disrupts the customer-acquisition advantage that propelled digital banks past incumbents, as established banks deploy proprietary AI tools that erode the experience moat that historically protected Nubank's 17.6 percent efficiency ratio against incumbent 50-60 percent efficiency baselines.

Vélez's response -“we are not adding AI to the financial system, we are rebuilding the financial system around AI” - directly addresses this bear thesis. The contention is that Nubank, having been built on cloud-native technology from inception, is structurally better positioned to integrate AI than incumbents weighted with legacy mainframe infrastructure. Q2-Q3 prints will provide harder evidence of whether AI-driven underwriting compresses credit-loss ratios.

The Brazilian fintech corporate-tax change is a medium-term headwind. As the Rio Times analysis noted, Brazil's corporate income tax for fintechs rises progressively from approximately 40 percent to 45 percent starting 2026. This is a structural effective-tax-rate headwind beginning this quarter - separate from the Q1 provisioning surprise, the tax cycle adds compound pressure on 2026-2027 EPS trajectory.

For Latin American macro analysts, Nubank's NPL trajectory has become the single best real-time read on Brazilian consumer credit-cycle dynamics. The 90-basis-point sequential rise in 15-90 day NPL coincides with persistent 15 percent Selic and elevated household debt-to-income. Whether Q2 reverses or confirms the trend will be the macro-relevant data point for the broader Brazilian banking sector - including Itaú, Bradesco, Banco do Brasil and Santander Brasil.

For foreign investors, Nubank offers the unusual combination of US-listed liquidity (NYSE: NU), Brazil-listed access (B3: ROXO34), and Berkshire Hathaway portfolio company status. The Q1 2026 reaction creates a tactical entry consideration: at roughly -33 percent from 2026 highs after the after-market move, NU is trading at multiples not seen since early 2024, despite ROE of 29 percent and revenue growth of 42 percent.

The Q1 print is therefore a stress test of the multi-quarter narrative: can Nubank monetize its 135 million customer base efficiently enough to support the global expansion capex (US, UK, Abu Dhabi) without compromising near-term profitability metrics that drive sell-side EPS models? Q2 results - and specifically the Q2 NPL trajectory - will resolve the analytical tension.

29% ROE on 80%/yr profit compounding. Capital efficiency intact. Revenue +42%, $5B threshold crossed first time. Operational engine compounds.

Mexico break-even structural. 15M customers, 3rd-largest in market. Brazil playbook replicates. De-risks US/UK/UAE expansion.

NuFormer AI in production. Credit card BR/MX + unsecured BR. 15M MAU AI Private Banker. Underwriting moat scaling.

Stock -24% YTD pricing in fears. Analyst PT $19.87 (R$100.34) - implied 54% upside from pre-print. Tactical re-rating optionality.

EPS miss versus consensus. $0.19 vs $0.2039 LSEG. Q4 2025 print also triggered -9.55%. Pattern of expectations misses.

15-90 NPL +90 bps QoQ. 5.0% vs 4.1% Q4 25. If migrates to 90+ default, provisioning escalates further. Brazilian consumer-credit cycle indicator.

Brazilian fintech tax 40%→45%. Structural effective-rate headwind through 2026-2027. Compounds the credit cycle pressure.

AI disruption thesis. Incumbents catching up. ROE -4 pp QoQ. Efficiency 17.6% Q1 but management guides ~20% full-year - investment phase begins.